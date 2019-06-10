Coconut Custard Pie
There are two types of Southerners in the world: coconut "cream" pie people and coconut "custard" pie people—while we love both people equally, this Coconut Custard Pie recipe might just make a few converts. Rather than the airy texture of coconut cream pie, our Coconut Custard Pie is smooth and rich with a chilled custard base filled with sweetened shreds of coconut. The coconut shreds in the pie both enhance the flavor and give a slight crunch and chew to an otherwise smooth pie. To complement the hefty richness of custard, we top the pie with freshly whipped cream and toasted coconut chips for both pillowy and crunchy contrast.To make the coconut custard, we use a can of coconut cream rather than coconut milk because it's creamier and thicker than the milk, making the custard all the more irresistible. We also use coconut extract to maximize the coconut taste. While coconut cream pies have a place in this world, we're confident this Coconut Custard Pie should have a place on your kitchen table.