There are two types of Southerners in the world: coconut "cream" pie people and coconut "custard" pie people—while we love both people equally, this Coconut Custard Pie recipe might just make a few converts. Rather than the airy texture of coconut cream pie, our Coconut Custard Pie is smooth and rich with a chilled custard base filled with sweetened shreds of coconut. The coconut shreds in the pie both enhance the flavor and give a slight crunch and chew to an otherwise smooth pie. To complement the hefty richness of custard, we top the pie with freshly whipped cream and toasted coconut chips for both pillowy and crunchy contrast.To make the coconut custard, we use a can of coconut cream rather than coconut milk because it's creamier and thicker than the milk, making the custard all the more irresistible. We also use coconut extract to maximize the coconut taste. While coconut cream pies have a place in this world, we're confident this Coconut Custard Pie should have a place on your kitchen table.

By Micah A Leal

45 mins
4 hrs 35 mins
  • Roll pie dough to a 1/8-inch thick circle and place inside a greased 9-inch metal tart pan or pie pan. Cut excess dough, leaving a 1/2-inch overhang. Fold overhang under itself, creating a thicker ring of crust around the pie's edge. Crimp edge. Take a sheet of aluminum foil and grease it liberally with butter. Place the buttered surface inside the pie shell, allowing the pie dough to come in direct contact with the aluminum foil. Freeze crust for 1 hour or overnight. Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake crust with aluminum foil for 30 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and use a spoon to press down any areas that have puffed up. Bake uncovered until the crust is completely cooked and lightly browned, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and set aside to cool.

  • In a medium saucepan, whisk together sugar, cornstarch, flour, and salt. Gradually add the milk, whisking constantly, until dry ingredients are fully dissolved. Add egg yolks and coconut cream and whisk to combine. Place over medium-high heat and whisk constantly until mixture thickens and bubbles appear on the surface. Reduce heat to medium-low and continue whisking for an additional minute. Remove from heat and stir in coconut extract and sweetened shredded coconut. Use a fine wire-mesh strainer to strain the mixture into the prepared pie shell, spreading the mixture evenly. Chill at least 2 hours or overnight.

  • Garnish pie with freshly whipped cream and toasted unsweetened coconut chips if desired.

Coconut cream is different than coconut milk, so be sure to check the label at the store to ensure you've grabbed the right ingredient.

