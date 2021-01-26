Coconut-Curry Butternut Squash Soup

Rating: Unrated

A simple and delicious twist on a classic soup.

By Micah A Leal

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
1 hr
This simple twist on a classic recipe uses a few spices and a can of coconut milk to create a soup that's rich with the flavors of a coconut curry. Warming the oil with curry powder, cumin, chili power, and cinnamon before cooking helps waken the flavor of the spices so they can stand up to the richness of the coconut milk and the starch of the butternut squash itself. Each of these ingredients intermingles with the rest to make a harmony of flavor that's remarkably greater than the sum of its parts. After adding squash and coconut milk to the onions and spices, cover the ingredients with water and simmer until the squash is tender enough to fall apart at the prodding of a fork. Once blended, a dash of apple cider vinegar helps brighten and intensity the natural sweetness of the butternut squash. Altogether, we can assure you that this delicious soup will become one of your new, comforting go-to recipes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add spices and stir until spices color the oil and become fragrant, about 1 minute. Add onion and cook over medium heat until soft and translucent, about 8 minutes. Add butternut squash, salt, coconut milk, and enough water to just cover the squash. Bring to a boil and then reduce to a simmer. Allow to cook until squash is very soft, about 40 minutes.

  • Allow squash to cool slightly before using an immersion blender to puree the soup. (Alternatively, the soup can be pureed in batches in a blender or food processor). Finally, stir the apple cider vinegar into the pureed soup.

