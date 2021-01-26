Coconut-Curry Butternut Squash Soup
A simple and delicious twist on a classic soup.
Recipe Summary
This simple twist on a classic recipe uses a few spices and a can of coconut milk to create a soup that's rich with the flavors of a coconut curry. Warming the oil with curry powder, cumin, chili power, and cinnamon before cooking helps waken the flavor of the spices so they can stand up to the richness of the coconut milk and the starch of the butternut squash itself. Each of these ingredients intermingles with the rest to make a harmony of flavor that's remarkably greater than the sum of its parts. After adding squash and coconut milk to the onions and spices, cover the ingredients with water and simmer until the squash is tender enough to fall apart at the prodding of a fork. Once blended, a dash of apple cider vinegar helps brighten and intensity the natural sweetness of the butternut squash. Altogether, we can assure you that this delicious soup will become one of your new, comforting go-to recipes.