The cookies are a perfect coconut bite...crisp and very tasty! I do question the temperature &/or cook times though. The recipe says to brown the coconut in a 375 degree oven for 5-7 minutes, but my first batch of coconut was burnt after 4 minutes. Luckily, I had extra unsweetened coconut on hand....3 minutes max was perfect. Then, when baking the cookies...they were golden brown after 12 minutes rather than the suggested 14-15. (I bake regularly and know my oven is properly calibrated.) Thanks for double checking the times and/or oven temperature.

One more question/suggestion...do you like salted or unsalted butter for this recipe? (I had salted on hand and it wasn't too salty, but would have typically used unsalted.) Especially for new cooks, I encourage a great resource like you to be clear in your ingredient list - e.g. Unsalted Salt, Firmly packed Brown Sugar, etc. Just a suggestion!!