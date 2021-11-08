This holiday season, our Test Kitchen is reimagining one of the South's most iconic holiday dishes: Ambrosia . When ambrosia is mentioned, some may go back in time to imagine a crystal bowl containing a vivid, sweet mélange of oranges and coconut. But this holiday season, we're pushing the boundaries of what ambrosia can be, channeling many of the dish's signature flavors into a modern dessert. These Coconut-Citrus Bars pay tribute to the Southern sideboard staple that is ambrosia in a new, creative way.

When we're hosting for the holidays, we love to bake a variety of cookies and bars for guests to choose from. These vibrant Coconut-Citrus Bars will make a lovely addition to your dessert spread. Made with tangerine juice, cherry syrup, and a coconut crust, these cookies have the texture of lemon bars without the puckery tartness. It's important to chill the bars thoroughly before removing them from the pan, or the crust will be soft and bend. Feel free to make these ahead of time—the bars can be chilled in an airtight container up to five days. Top with citrus wedges just before serving.