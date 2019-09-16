Dreaming of a tropical vacation? Well, you may not be able to swing that this week, but we've got the next best thing—Coconut Cheesecake Squares. There's no better cure for the wistful vacation blues than a batch of these dreamy bars; their not-so-subtle notes of coconut, lemon, and lime will transport you right to the tropics. These mess-free bars get their intense coconut flavor from both coconut milk and lots of flaked coconut. The cheesecake is flavored with lemon and lime to bring extra tropical flair.A crisp, spicy cookie crust and a topping of toasted coconut are sandwiched by a tender layer of coconut cheesecake, offering a contrast in texture that delights the palate. Add a little island crunch by topping with chopped and toasted macadamia nuts. They're a great bite-sized snack to brighten up the dessert spread and a lovely hostess gift—or you can keep them all to yourself. Munch on these squares and sip on a piña colada and you'll feel like you're lounging beachside in no time.