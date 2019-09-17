Classic Coconut Cake
This layer cake is a coconut lover's dream. Complete with coconut sponge, coconut filling, and a light whipped cream frosting, this dreamy cake bursts with tropical flavor. The cake batter itself is studded with coconut flakes to add pops of flavor and texture to the cake. The real punch of coconut flavor comes from the coconut filling, which features both frozen coconut flakes and coconut extract. If you're feeling fancy, feel free to substitute the whipped cream frosting for a classic meringue to channel the nostalgia of your childhood coconut cream pies.Large flakes of toasted coconut make a beautiful garnish for this cream-filled cake. Look for organic unsweetened coconut flakes at health and specialty grocery stores (if you'd prefer, you may substitute regular sweetened flaked coconut). Make this cake as the ultimate birthday treat for the coconut-lover in your life. This centerpiece-worthy cake certainly makes the list of our favorite coconut desserts.