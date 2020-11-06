Coconut Bourbon Spritz
We combined coconut and bourbon in one delicious and bubbly cocktail–what’s not to love?
Gallery
Recipe Summary
We combined coconut and bourbon in one delicious cocktail–what’s not to love? This delightful beverage is both flavorful and refreshing. It all starts with a coconut simple syrup, and it really is that simple! Just combine sugar, water, and sweetened coconut flakes in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until all 3 ingredients are fully incorporated. The coconut simple syrup adds an irresistible sweetness to the smoky bourbon. Of course, we topped it off with sparkling water for a bubbly twist.
Whether you’re sitting on a sunny beach in the summer or enjoying a cozy fire in the winter, this Coconut Bourbon Spritz does just the trick. It’s the perfect combination of sugary and robust. And naturally we added a festive garnish to this bubbly beverage, and it comes together in mere minutes. Just pop toasted coconut into a food processor to create a tasty and adorable rimmed glass. Cheers, y’all!