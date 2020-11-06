Coconut Bourbon Spritz

We combined coconut and bourbon in one delicious and bubbly cocktail–what’s not to love?

By Ivy Odom

Southern Living

15 mins
45 mins
2
We combined coconut and bourbon in one delicious cocktail–what’s not to love? This delightful beverage is both flavorful and refreshing. It all starts with a coconut simple syrup, and it really is that simple! Just combine sugar, water, and sweetened coconut flakes in a saucepan and cook over medium heat until all 3 ingredients are fully incorporated. The coconut simple syrup adds an irresistible sweetness to the smoky bourbon. Of course, we topped it off with sparkling water for a bubbly twist.

Whether you’re sitting on a sunny beach in the summer or enjoying a cozy fire in the winter, this Coconut Bourbon Spritz does just the trick. It’s the perfect combination of sugary and robust. And naturally we added a festive garnish to this bubbly beverage, and it comes together in mere minutes. Just pop toasted coconut into a food processor to create a tasty and adorable rimmed glass. Cheers, y’all!

  • Whisk together sugar, 1/2 cup coconut, and water in a small saucepan. Cook over medium, whisking often, until sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool completely to room temperature, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place remaining 1/4 cup coconut in a medium cast iron skillet and cook over medium-low, stirring often, until coconut is toasted, about 5-7 minutes. Remove coconut from skillet and set aside to cool to room temperature, about 10 minutes.

  • Once coconut is cool, place in a mini food processor and process on high until coconut is very finely chopped, about 30 seconds. Place coconut on a small plate.

  • Strain coconut syrup through a fine mesh strainer into a wide-rimmed bowl; discard coconut. Dip rims of 2 rocks glasses in the coconut syrup, then dip rims into the chopped coconut to create coconut-rimmed glasses. Turn glasses over and fill with ice.

  • Combine lemon juice, bourbon, and 1 ounce of the coconut syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until very cold, about 30 seconds. Strain mixture through cocktail shaker and evenly divide among coconut-rimmed glasses. Top each glass with 21/2 ounces of sparkling water to serve.

