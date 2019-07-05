Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Recipe

Coca-Cola cake was a favorite at family reunions during the 1950s. It resembles Mississippi mud cake, a chocolate sheet cake studded with marshmallows that are sprinkled on the top before baking or immediately after while the cake is still hot. In Mama's Tea Cakes: 101 Delicious Soul Food Desserts, chef and author Wilbert Jones stirred the marshmallows into the batter before putting his version of the cake in the oven. If that wasn't decadent enough, in 1997, the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain used twice the cocoa, intensifying the taste. Their rendition was called Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. —Toni Tipton-Martin

By Pam Lolley

active:
35 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
Serves 12
  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 2 (9-inch) round baking pans with cooking spray; dust with flour. Microwave chocolate chips in a microwavable bowl on MEDIUM (50%) until melted and smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds.

  • Beat granulated sugar, brown sugar, and butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until well blended, about 4 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until just blended after each addition. Add melted chocolate, beating until just blended.

  • Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt in a bowl; gradually add to butter mixture alternately with sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating on low speed until just blended after each addition.

  • Place cola in a microwavable cup; microwave on HIGH until hot, about 45 seconds. Gradually add cola to flour-butter mixture in a slow, steady stream, beating on low speed until just blended. Beat in vanilla. Pour batter evenly into prepared pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center of cakes comes out clean, 33 to 36 minutes. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove cakes from pans. Transfer to wire racks, and cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Spread Fudgy Cola Frosting between cake layers and on top and sides of cake. Garnish with sugar pearls.

