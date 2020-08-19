Sumac Carrots with Feta Mousse and Crispy Panko
This elegant yet easy side dish is by friends and business partners Coby Ming and Damaris Phillips, two of our 2020 Cooks of the Year. Not only are they both talented cooks, they are community builders as well. Wanting to create more fun and connection in Louisville, Kentucky, the pair started Blue Grass Supper Club, ticketed events with themes and menus to match (think: 1950s cocktail hour with Swedish meatballs and deviled eggs or casual Sunday supper with fried chicken and bourbon coleslaw). Post-COVID-19, Bluegrass Supper Club has evolved from in-person gatherings to to-go picnic baskets that people can enjoy at home or in outdoor spaces, like parks. This recipe, for roasted carrots flavored with tangy sumac served over a creamy feta cheese mousse, is an example of how they transform seasonal ingredients into something special. “When you prepare simple ingredients in a thoughtful way, you will be rewarded with delicious taste,” says Phillips.