Won't you be my darling? Clementines often come in large quantities, which makes them ideal for cooking down into jam or marmalade. Although they're sold year-round, December is peak season for these juicy, easy-to-peel citrus fruits. (Hint: The smaller the size, the sweeter they are.) Buy a bag or box, and use them to make an edible gift that will brighten anyone's day. Our Clementine-Vanilla Bean Marmalade is a bright, citrusy, and warming spread, perfect for holiday gifting .

Around the holiday season, we're all about thoughtful little gifts, and a cute mason jar of this homemade marmalade is as charming as it gets. The gorgeous orange-hued jam is lovely spread on toast or biscuits or stirred into yogurt in the morning. The real secret to this marmalade's warm flavor is a couple of tablespoons of vanilla bean paste, which round out the acidity and sweetness of the clementine. It's accented by minced crystallized ginger, which gives this clementine marmalade a holiday edge. Be sure to allow plenty of time for this holiday project—while the marmalade cooks in just 30 minutes, it requires at least 12 hours to cool.