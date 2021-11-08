Clementine-Vanilla Bean Marmalade

Clementines make the perfect food gift this holiday season.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
stand:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
chill:
1 day
total:
1 day
Yield:
6 cups
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Won't you be my darling? Clementines often come in large quantities, which makes them ideal for cooking down into jam or marmalade. Although they're sold year-round, December is peak season for these juicy, easy-to-peel citrus fruits. (Hint: The smaller the size, the sweeter they are.) Buy a bag or box, and use them to make an edible gift that will brighten anyone's day. Our Clementine-Vanilla Bean Marmalade is a bright, citrusy, and warming spread, perfect for holiday gifting.

Around the holiday season, we're all about thoughtful little gifts, and a cute mason jar of this homemade marmalade is as charming as it gets. The gorgeous orange-hued jam is lovely spread on toast or biscuits or stirred into yogurt in the morning. The real secret to this marmalade's warm flavor is a couple of tablespoons of vanilla bean paste, which round out the acidity and sweetness of the clementine. It's accented by minced crystallized ginger, which gives this clementine marmalade a holiday edge. Be sure to allow plenty of time for this holiday project—while the marmalade cooks in just 30 minutes, it requires at least 12 hours to cool.

Go through a water bath canning process to seriously extend the marmalade's shelf life (we're talking 18 months) or simply store in your refrigerator for up to 2 months.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Slice ends off clementines and lemons. Slice each piece of fruit in half from end to end. Thinly slice each half into ¼-inch-thick half-moons. Cut each half-moon in half so every piece is a quarter of a slice. Discard lemon seeds. Bring clementines, lemons, and 6 cups water to a boil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 30 minutes. Cover; chill 12 to 24 hours. 

    Advertisement

  • Prepare a boiling water canner. Heat 6 half-pint glass jars in simmering water until ready to use. Do not boil. Wash lids in warm, soapy water, and set bands aside.

  • Uncover clementine mixture; bring to a simmer over medium. Stir in ginger and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until citrus rinds are very soft, about 30 minutes.

  • Stir in sugar and vanilla paste. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium; attach a candy thermometer to side of Dutch oven. Cook, stirring every 3 to 4 minutes, until thermometer registers 220°F, about 45 minutes. (A spoon dragged across bottom of pot should briefly leave a clean line.)

  • Remove mixture from heat; carefully ladle into hot sterilized jars, filling to ¼ inch from top. Remove air bubbles; wipe jar rims. Center lids on jars, and apply bands. Adjust to fingertip tight. Lower jars into boiling water canner, and process, covered, for 10 minutes. Turn off heat, uncover, and let jars stand 5 minutes. Remove jars from canner; cool 12 to 24 hours. Check lids for seal (lids should not flex when center is pressed). Store in a cool, dark, dry place up to 18 months. Or store unprocessed marmalade in airtight jars in the refrigerator up to 1 month.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/09/2021