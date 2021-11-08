Clementine-Vanilla Bean Marmalade
Clementines make the perfect food gift this holiday season.
Won't you be my darling? Clementines often come in large quantities, which makes them ideal for cooking down into jam or marmalade. Although they're sold year-round, December is peak season for these juicy, easy-to-peel citrus fruits. (Hint: The smaller the size, the sweeter they are.) Buy a bag or box, and use them to make an edible gift that will brighten anyone's day. Our Clementine-Vanilla Bean Marmalade is a bright, citrusy, and warming spread, perfect for holiday gifting.
Around the holiday season, we're all about thoughtful little gifts, and a cute mason jar of this homemade marmalade is as charming as it gets. The gorgeous orange-hued jam is lovely spread on toast or biscuits or stirred into yogurt in the morning. The real secret to this marmalade's warm flavor is a couple of tablespoons of vanilla bean paste, which round out the acidity and sweetness of the clementine. It's accented by minced crystallized ginger, which gives this clementine marmalade a holiday edge. Be sure to allow plenty of time for this holiday project—while the marmalade cooks in just 30 minutes, it requires at least 12 hours to cool.
Go through a water bath canning process to seriously extend the marmalade's shelf life (we're talking 18 months) or simply store in your refrigerator for up to 2 months.