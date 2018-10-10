Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Nothing says Thanksgiving in the South like classic sweet potato casserole, and this recipe has all of our favorite ingredients – cornflakes, marshmallows, and pecans, oh my!While this dish isn't technically a dessert, it's just sugary enough to curve your sweet tooth. The cornflake cereal adds the perfect amount of crunch to this traditional cuisine; it's sure to be the shining star of your holiday spread. With only 20 minutes of preparation time, classic sweet potato casserole is a great dish to make during Thanksgiving because it won't keep you occupied for long, which means more quality time with family. The toasted marshmallow topping will undoubtedly be the talk of the party, and with all of the credit and very little effort put in, what more could you ask of a holiday dish?  

By Jennifer Reich, Birmingham, Alabama

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 to 8 servings
  • Preheat oven to 400°. Bake sweet potatoes at 400° for 1 hour or until tender. Let stand until cool to touch (about 20 minutes); peel and mash sweet potatoes. Reduce oven temperature to 350°.

  • Beat mashed sweet potatoes, granulated sugar, and next 5 ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Spoon potato mixture into a greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish.

  • Combine cornflakes cereal and next 3 ingredients in a small bowl. Sprinkle over casserole in diagonal rows 2 inches apart.

  • Bake at 350° for 30 minutes. Remove from oven; let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle marshmallows in alternate rows between cornflake mixture; bake 10 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

