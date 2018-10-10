Nothing says Thanksgiving in the South like classic sweet potato casserole, and this recipe has all of our favorite ingredients – cornflakes, marshmallows, and pecans, oh my!While this dish isn't technically a dessert, it's just sugary enough to curve your sweet tooth. The cornflake cereal adds the perfect amount of crunch to this traditional cuisine; it's sure to be the shining star of your holiday spread. With only 20 minutes of preparation time, classic sweet potato casserole is a great dish to make during Thanksgiving because it won't keep you occupied for long, which means more quality time with family. The toasted marshmallow topping will undoubtedly be the talk of the party, and with all of the credit and very little effort put in, what more could you ask of a holiday dish?