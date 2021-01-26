Classic Southern Pound Cake Recipe

“That is the best pound cake I have ever had in my life! We love it so much. Thank you!”

When I got that text, I knew this recipe was a success. Luckily, I made two cakes and could verify for myself. It turns out my friend wasn’t just being nice—this is an awesome cake. Thank you, Southern Living!

What I did differently: 1) I have a Meyer lemon tree in my yard, and I love to use the zest when I can, so I added some when I was creaming the butter-sugar-cream cheese.

2) I know you’re supposed to bake pound cakes at a lower temperature, and past pound cake recipes have taken me at least 1 hour, 20 minutes on 325 degrees, so I didn’t lower the temperature on this recipe. I also used the steam bake function on my stove.

Read More