Classic Southern Pound Cake Recipe
Southerners enjoy this old-time favorite at breakfast, for dessert, and with afternoon tea.
A pound cake's beauty is its simplicity. It isn't as showy as a tall, frosted layer cake or as dramatic as a fruit-crowned upside-down cake or as cute as a cupcake. But this humble, comforting treat rises to nearly every setting, occasion, and crowd, whether served on a paper plate or on grandmother's heirloom china. We've all tasted dense, bread-like versions of pound cake that have lived up to its weighty name, which was coined in the 1700s for the ingredients—1 pound each of flour, sugar, butter, and eggs. Over time, cooks have tweaked the ratio of ingredients to make the cake lighter in texture as well as smaller in size. In March 1966, we featured our first-ever pound cake recipe, the One-Two-Three-Four Pound Cake, and since then, they've appeared in countless forms and flavors. This spring, the SL Test Kitchen set out to perfect this Southern classic by retesting them all, from the Buttermilk Pound Cake to the seven-ingredient Million Dollar Pound Cake, devoting hours—and untold pounds of butter—to fine-tuning this recipe. Taste and see how this one stacks up against all the rest.
- Leave the eggs, butter, and cream cheese out at room temperature for about an hour before mixing. This is important, because adding cold eggs to softened butter and cream cheese will create a lumpy batter.
- Creaming the butter, sugar, and cream cheese is key, because it will give the batter its volume. Using an electric stand mixer, beat the ingredients for 5 to 7 minutes on medium-high speed until mixture is light, fluffy, and almost white in color. Gradually add in the flour, and avoid over-mixing, which will deflate the batter and make the cake dense and tough.