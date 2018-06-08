Classic Okra and Tomatoes

Okra and tomatoes are a centuries-old pairing. It's a remarkable union of late-summer flavors that comes from using peak-season produce: vibrant fresh-picked okra and plump ripe tomatoes still firm enough to hold their shape when simmered. To minimize okra's infamous textural issues, take care not to cut the stem end so closely that the pod is severed.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook the okra in boiling water to cover in a saucepan 10 minutes or until tender; drain, cool completely (about 30 minutes).

  • Cut the okra into ¼-inch-thick slices, discarding the stems.

  • Heat the bacon drippings in a saucepan over medium-high; add the onion and bell pepper, and sauté 6 minutes or until tender. Add the tomatoes, sugar, salt, pepper, lemon, and okra. Reduce heat to medium; cover and simmer 10 minutes.

  • Stir together the flour and 1 tablespoon water until smooth; add the okra mixture. Cook, stirring constantly, 2 or 3 minutes or until thickened.

Source

Recipe Revival: Southern Classics Reinvented for Modern Cooks (2016; Time Inc. Books)

