Basic Deviled Eggs

There is no occasion that cannot be improved upon by a deviled egg. If you're looking for a classic, no-frills recipe for deviled eggs, this is it. If you have trouble peeling hard boiled eggs, here's a trick: Once the eggs are done cooking, drain the saucepan immediately and fill it with water and ice. Lightly crack each egg and place them back in the saucepan for 10 minutes, then remove and discard the shells under cold running water. The shells almost always come off more easily. The filling for Southern-style deviled eggs is nothing more than egg yolks, mayonnaise (Duke's if you can find it), mustard, and sweet pickle relish. Use a fork to mash these ingredients together until the filling is completely smooth. You can spoon the filling into the halved egg whites or use a piping bag (or small ziplock storage bag with one corner snipped off) for a pretty, swirled topping. A sprinkle of paprika is the traditional topping, but you can use smoked paprika for a deep, smoky flavor, or cayenne powder to add a spicy kick. If you are tasked with bringing deviled eggs to a party, transport the unfilled egg white halves and egg yolk filling separately and fill the eggs just before serving.

By Southern Living

Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; add water to depth of 3 inches. Bring to a boil; cover, remove from heat, and let stand 15 minutes.

  • Immediately drain and fill the saucepan with cold water and ice.

  • Firmly tap each egg on the counter until cracks form all over the shell. Peel under cold running water.

  • Cut eggs in half lengthwise, and carefully remove yolks. Mash yolks with mayonnaise. Add mustard, relish, salt, and pepper. Stir well. 

  • Spoon egg yolk mixture into egg whites. Garnish with paprika, if desired.

