Classic Candied Yams Recipe

Candied yams are a classic Southern side dish, especially when it comes to Thanksgiving. Even though Mama makes the same sweet potato casserole every year, she won't be offended if you bring these candied yams once she tries them. Lightly spiced and oh-so-sweet, these candied yams will become a mainstay in your Thanksgiving recipe lineup. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla combine with sweet potatoes for the most comforting holiday dish you can serve. One of the best parts about this side dish is that it only has 20 minutes of hands-on time, and you can assemble the dish up to 3 days in advance. Make the recipe through step 3, store it covered in the refrigerator, then bake it Thanksgiving Day. With all the other dishes you have to worry about on Thanksgiving, these candied yams will be a breeze. We recommend serving them straight from the oven while the syrup is still hot.