Classic Bread Dressing Recipe

Step away from the boxed bread stuffing! This easy bread stuffing recipe has all of the classic flavors of the bread stuffing you love, but it's even better because it's made from scratch with good-quality sourdough bread, fresh parsley and thyme, and celery, leeks, and garlic for that unmistakable Thanksgiving Day aroma. Sourdough bread has a slightly tangy flavor and soft texture that works well in this dressing. Look for a fresh loaf of sourdough bread in your supermarket's bakery section and cut it into cubes. Let the cubes air-dry on your counter overnight before toasting them on a baking sheet in the oven. For the most flavor and moisture, combine the wet and dry ingredients thoroughly and let them sit in the baking dish for 15 minutes before you bake the stuffing so that the bread fully soaks up all of the delicious flavors. If you're crunched for time (and who isn't on Thanksgiving?) this stuffing recipe can easily be prepped several hours in advance too. Assemble the recipe and pour the mixture into the baking dish, then let it sit in the refrigerator until you're ready to bake. Although cornbread dressing reigns supreme in the South, this savory, homemade bread stuffing deserves a seat at your Thanksgiving table too.