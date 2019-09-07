Classic Boiled Peanuts
Say hello to a roadside favorite.
It's easy to master this roadside staple at home—boiled peanuts take hardly any effort to make. All you need are peanuts, water, salt, and time. Just make sure you choose the right peanut. Raw peanuts have been air-dried to reduce their moisture content, making them shelf-stable and available year-round. Green peanuts are freshly dug from the field and should be used within a few days of their harvest.
The Proper Way to Shell a Peanut:It's easier than it sounds. Using both hands, pinch the seam of the shell between your thumbs and forefingers until the top shell gives way, and then pry it off. You can lower your mouth to the peanuts and tease them out using your teeth or pick them out of the shell with your fingers. Slurping the brine left in the bottom shell (like you would oyster liquor) will earn you extra credit among aficionados.Try These Twists:They're delicious plain, but also try them paired with boldly flavored ingredients—from barbecue sauce to Old Bay seasoning. By Karen Rankin
Beer and Old Bay: In Step 2, reduce kosher salt to ¾ cup and water to 1 gallon. Stir 6 (12-oz.) cans beer, 6 Tbsp. Old Bay seasoning, and 2 halved lemons into brine. Bring to a boil, and continue with recipe as directed.
Smoky Barbecue: In Step 2, stir 2 cups barbecue sauce, 2 Tbsp. smoked paprika, 1 halved head of garlic, and 4 bay leaves into cooking liquid with kosher salt. Bring to a boil, and continue with recipe as directed.
Soy and Spice: In Step 2, reduce kosher salt to ¾ cup. Stir 2 ½ cups soy sauce, 2 (5-inch) cinnamon sticks, 3 star anise, ¼ cup coriander seeds, and 1 ½ tsp. garlic powder into brine. Bring to a boil, and continue with recipe as directed.