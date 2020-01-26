Classic Beef Pot Roast
A flavorful pot roast is high on the list of all-time favorite comfort foods, especially when it is served with the traditional side dishes such as mashed potatoes, green beans, and homemade biscuits. A round roast or even a brisket are both good choices for using in a pot roast recipe. One of the best cuts of beef to use for a pot roast, however, is the boneless chuck roast – very budget-friendly when compared to other cuts of beef. Less fatty and (initially) a little tougher than some of the more expensive pieces, cooking the roast low-and-slow turns it into a succulent, fork-tender main-dish. A couple of steps in the beginning of the recipe are important to adding incredible flavor, so take the time to brown the roast on all sides, and then brown the onions, garlic and carrots. Shred leftover pot roast and serve on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato and pickle for a pot roast po-boy, and warm up the au jus for dipping.