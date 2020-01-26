Classic Beef Pot Roast

A flavorful pot roast is high on the list of all-time favorite comfort foods, especially when it is served with the traditional side dishes such as mashed potatoes, green beans, and homemade biscuits. A round roast or even a brisket are both good choices for using in a pot roast recipe. One of the best cuts of beef to use for a pot roast, however, is the boneless chuck roast – very budget-friendly when compared to other cuts of beef. Less fatty and (initially) a little tougher than some of the more expensive pieces, cooking the roast low-and-slow turns it into a succulent, fork-tender main-dish. A couple of steps in the beginning of the recipe are important to adding incredible flavor, so take the time to brown the roast on all sides, and then brown the onions, garlic and carrots. Shred leftover pot roast and serve on a hoagie with lettuce, tomato and pickle for a pot roast po-boy, and warm up the au jus for dipping.

By Southern Living

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

test

25 mins
25 mins
total:
3 hrs 25 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 2 cups meat, 1/2 cup vegetables)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Sprinkle roast with 2 1/2 teaspoons of the salt and 3/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over high. Add roast to Dutch oven, and cook until browned on all sides, about 14 minutes. Transfer to a plate; set aside.

  • Reduce heat to medium-high. Add onions and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring often and scraping up browned bits from bottom of Dutch oven, until onions begin to brown and soften, 6 to 8 minutes. Add garlic, carrots, and mushrooms to Dutch oven. Place roast on top of vegetables, and add wine, rosemary, and bay leaf. Bring to a simmer.

  • Cover and transfer to preheated oven. Bake 1 1/2 hours. Uncover and add potatoes. Cover and bake until roast and potatoes are tender when pierced with a fork, about 1 more hour. Let roast stand 15 minutes. Remove rosemary and bay leaf. Using 2 forks, separate meat into bite-size pieces. Serve with vegetables.

