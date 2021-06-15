Citrus Soy Chicken Skewers with Peanut Sauce
Hot Little Biscuit founder Carrie Morey shares a crowd-pleasing recipe for Thai-inspired grilled chicken skewers from her cookbook, Hot Little Suppers.
To save time on weeknights, this peanut sauce skips the traditional steps of roasting and crushing the peanuts and uses peanut butter instead. You don't really need a side for this dish because with all the accoutrements for toppings, it makes a full plate. Still, I never make enough of it- my children always want more. This is a great way to use one of my favorite go- to meats: boneless, skinless chicken thighs. They cook quickly and have a little fat on them, so they get a great charred texture from the grill.
Hot Little Tip: Serve Plenty of Toppings
Toppings and what I call "accoutrements" make food more fun and flavorful. When I look at a dish, I ask myself, Does it have texture, color, a fresh appeal? Does it need salt, acid, or heat? Fresh- minced herbs, chopped nuts, toasted bread crumbs, green onions, fresh lime juice, and jalapeño slices are just some ideas for toppings that each person can sprinkle on their plate and customize to their taste. And kids love toppings!