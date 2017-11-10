Citrus Salad with Granola Recipe

Whether you're making brunch for a crowd or meal-prepping breakfast for the week, this Citrus Salad with Granola is an easy, healthy, and homemade option. You won't go back to store-bought granola that's filled with added sugar once you try this recipe. If you're hosting holiday company, this is a great big-batch breakfast option for those who don't want to fill up on sweet pancakes or hearty breakfast casserole, and it would make a great work snack for you, too. This fruit salad is delicious on its own and makes a great mid-morning pick-me-up. Use your imagination and add bananas, apple slices, or dried cranberries to the mix. Sprinkle the granola over ice cream or yogurt, or stir a spoonful into hot cereal. Fix both components in advance: The coconut-and-pecan granola can be prepared up to three days ahead, and the fruit salad and vanilla yogurt can be made up to one day ahead.

By Emily Nabors Hall

active:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Granola
Citrus Salad

Directions

  • Prepare the Granola: Preheat oven to 350°F. Cook sugar, water, and honey in a saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to a simmer, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool slightly, about 20 minutes.

  • Stir together oats, pecans, coconut, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk vanilla and oil into cooled syrup; drizzle syrup mixture evenly over oat mixture. Stir until evenly coated.

  • Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with aluminum foil, and lightly grease foil. Divide oat mixture evenly between 2 prepared baking sheets. Bake in preheated oven, rotating baking sheets and stirring halfway through baking time, until golden brown, about 25 minutes. Transfer baking sheets to wire racks to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Break Granola into pieces. Store in an airtight container.

  • Prepare the Citrus Salad: Stir vanilla bean paste into yogurt. Divide yogurt among 8 glasses. Top each with Granola, citrus sections, and a mint leaf.

