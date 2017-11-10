Citrus Salad with Granola Recipe
Whether you're making brunch for a crowd or meal-prepping breakfast for the week, this Citrus Salad with Granola is an easy, healthy, and homemade option. You won't go back to store-bought granola that's filled with added sugar once you try this recipe. If you're hosting holiday company, this is a great big-batch breakfast option for those who don't want to fill up on sweet pancakes or hearty breakfast casserole, and it would make a great work snack for you, too. This fruit salad is delicious on its own and makes a great mid-morning pick-me-up. Use your imagination and add bananas, apple slices, or dried cranberries to the mix. Sprinkle the granola over ice cream or yogurt, or stir a spoonful into hot cereal. Fix both components in advance: The coconut-and-pecan granola can be prepared up to three days ahead, and the fruit salad and vanilla yogurt can be made up to one day ahead.