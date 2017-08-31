Citrus-Marinated Turkey Breast Recipe
Simplify your Thanksgiving meal prep this year and serve this moist and flavor-filled Citrus-Marinated Turkey Breast. If you can't find a boneless turkey breast, ask the butcher at your grocery store to bone a turkey breast for you. A 6- to 7-pound turkey breast will serve a table of 8, so if you are hosting a small group this holiday, this recipe is the perfect fit. Additionally, since there is no bone to worry with, it is easy to cut up any leftovers for delicious sandwiches or casseroles, such as turkey tetrazzini. Sent to Southern Living by Carolyn Gaskins of Cherryville, North Carolina, this recipe was first published in November, of 1994, and has remained a reader favorite ever since. Give a kick to the traditional canned cranberry sauce: in a small saucepan, combine a 16-ounce can of whole-berry cranberry sauce with a 10.5-ounce jar of jalapeño pepper jelly. Cook over low heat until the jelly melts, stirring often. Top with 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro, and serve alongside the turkey breast.