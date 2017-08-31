Citrus-Marinated Turkey Breast Recipe

Simplify your Thanksgiving meal prep this year and serve this moist and flavor-filled Citrus-Marinated Turkey Breast. If you can't find a boneless turkey breast, ask the butcher at your grocery store to bone a turkey breast for you. A 6- to 7-pound turkey breast will serve a table of 8, so if you are hosting a small group this holiday, this recipe is the perfect fit. Additionally, since there is no bone to worry with, it is easy to cut up any leftovers for delicious sandwiches or casseroles, such as turkey tetrazzini. Sent to Southern Living by Carolyn Gaskins of Cherryville, North Carolina, this recipe was first published in November, of 1994, and has remained a reader favorite ever since. Give a kick to the traditional canned cranberry sauce: in a small saucepan, combine a 16-ounce can of whole-berry cranberry sauce with a 10.5-ounce jar of jalapeño pepper jelly. Cook over low heat until the jelly melts, stirring often. Top with 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh cilantro, and serve alongside the turkey breast.

By Carolyn Gaskins

Gallery

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe Summary test

Yield:
8 servings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove and discard skin and breast bone from turkey. Place breast halves in a jumbo, heavy-duty, zip-top plastic bag; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Combine orange juice and next 6 ingredients in a jar; close tightly, and shake vigorously. Set 1/2 cup marinade in refrigerator. Pour remaining marinade over turkey; seal bag. Chill 8 hours, turning bag occasionally.

  • Remove turkey from marinade; discard marinade.

  • Cook turkey, covered with grill lid, over hot coals (400° to 500°) for 18 minutes on each side or until a meat thermometer registers 170°, brushing occasionally with reserved marinade. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

Test Kitchen Tip

To cook turkey in oven, place on a rack in a roasting pan; bake at 325° for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until meat thermometer registers 170°, brushing turkey occasionally with reserved marinade. 

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/07/2022