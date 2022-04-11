Citrus-Avocado Salad with Grapefruit Vinaigrette
A fresh salad for sunny days.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
When you think of a Southern picnic, you probably imagine heaping dishes of potato salad, macaroni salad, egg salad, or all of the above. But one of our favorite, oft-overlooked salads is a healthy and light twist on fruit salad. This Citrus-Avocado Salad with Grapefruit Vinaigrette is the Southern favorite we'll have on repeat this summer.
This ethereal combination seems to be the salad we make the most and include in our cookbooks least. But the great Georgia newspaper columnist and cookbook author Mrs. S.R. Dull knew that the ladies who lunch wanted a light, refreshing salad at their bridge-club gatherings, so she included an "avocado-and-grapefruit" version in her 1928 book, Southern Cooking. This salad almost always includes a light vinaigrette; ours is made with grapefruit juice and a hint of mustard. You can mix up the citrus to make an extra-pretty plate (think navel oranges or blood oranges) or stick to just grapefruit. Pistachios add extra color and texture to the salad, but feel free to leave them out to keep it nut-free.