As much as we love a good egg casserole or pot of cheese grits, the sweet side of breakfast and brunch is undoubtedly the show pony of the whole meal. Even as an adult, it's hard not to get excited about a stack of homemade buttermilk pancakes or French toast casserole. For your next Saturday morning lineup, consider this cinnamon-swirled coffee cake that's straight out of our 1980s recipe book archives. Like a mix between sticky buns and upside-down cake, this recipe is just the sweet touch to top off any spread. It's a combination of soft, tender rolls filled with a cinnamon-sugar mixture and topped with an ooey-gooey pecan topping that's also layered underneath to get that signature upside-down cake caramelization. After baking, you simply turn out onto a serving platter and watch the eyes pop all over the kitchen. This vintage reader-submitted recipe from 1985 proves that tasty coffee cake never goes out of style.