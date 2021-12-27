Cinnamon Swirl Puff Pastry Muffins

Possibly the easiest breakfast pasty we've ever made.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
chill:
10 mins
bake:
30 mins
cool:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Yield:
12 muffins
This morning, wake up to sugar and spice and everything nice. If you don't consider yourself a baker, but still want to whip up a batch of lovely breakfast pastries, then we have good news for you. You only need six ingredients to make these flaky, aromatic puff pastry "muffins." No yeast required.

We call these Cinnamon Swirl Puff Pastry Muffins an epic shortcut to a picture-perfect brunch. Crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside, these muffins combine the flavor of a churro with the flaky, buttery layers of a croissant. Don't sweat the swirl. Cutting the rolled puff pastry into quarters can be a little messy, but don't worry—even if they are uneven, you'll get a beautiful spiral. Covering the muffins with aluminum foil for the last 10 minutes of baking prevents them from burning.

Enjoy these muffins on their own for breakfast or serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for dessert.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray; set aside. Stir together sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl; set aside.

  • Roll 1 of the puff pastry sheets into an 11- x 15-inch rectangle on a lightly floured work surface. Brush rectangle evenly with butter. Sprinkle evenly with 3 tablespoons of the sugar mixture. Starting at longer side, roll rectangle into a tight log; pinching along seam to seal. Cut log lengthwise into quarters to form 4 long layered strands (they don't have to be perfect). Wrap each quarter into a spiral shape, tucking outer end underneath. Place each spiral into prepared muffin pan. Repeat entire process with remaining 2 puff pastry sheets. Chill pan in refrigerator for 10 minutes. 

  • Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water in a bowl until frothy. Brush muffin tops with egg wash.

  • Bake in preheated oven until muffins are puffed and browned, about 30 minutes. Cover with aluminum foil after 20 minutes to prevent overbrowning. Cool in pan 10 minutes. Remove muffins from pan, and roll in remaining sugar mixture.

