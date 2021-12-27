Cinnamon Swirl Puff Pastry Muffins
Possibly the easiest breakfast pasty we've ever made.
This morning, wake up to sugar and spice and everything nice. If you don't consider yourself a baker, but still want to whip up a batch of lovely breakfast pastries, then we have good news for you. You only need six ingredients to make these flaky, aromatic puff pastry "muffins." No yeast required.
We call these Cinnamon Swirl Puff Pastry Muffins an epic shortcut to a picture-perfect brunch. Crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside, these muffins combine the flavor of a churro with the flaky, buttery layers of a croissant. Don't sweat the swirl. Cutting the rolled puff pastry into quarters can be a little messy, but don't worry—even if they are uneven, you'll get a beautiful spiral. Covering the muffins with aluminum foil for the last 10 minutes of baking prevents them from burning.
Enjoy these muffins on their own for breakfast or serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for dessert.