Cinnamon Roll Waffles

Think toasted cinnamon roll in waffle form.

By Anna Theoktisto

Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

25 mins
25 mins
5
We've never met a better reason to break out the waffle maker. Instead of popping that can of cinnamon rolls into the oven for an everyday breakfast, it's time to get creative. By simply placing a roll on your waffle maker and waiting until it's golden brown, you'll create an above average way to start the day that we guarantee the kids will love too. Add our easy cream cheese and maple syrup glaze, and you're really in business. The result is a crunchy yet soft waffle with swirls of cinnamon filling that's topped with a maple cream cheese sauce you'll want to drizzle on everything. Don't forget to use cooking spray on the waffle iron for these, though. The cinnamon rolls contain sticky cinnamon bits that might get stuck without it. Whether you grab them to eat on the go or enjoy them with a cup of coffee on Saturday morning, this oven-free recipe is sure to delight.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, and maple syrup with an electric mixer on high speed until smooth, adding 1 to 2 tablespoons milk as needed to reach desired glaze consistency, about 2 minutes.

  • Preheat a waffle maker according to package directions. Coat waffle maker with cooking spray. Place 1 cinnamon roll in center of waffler maker. Close lid, and press down firmly. Cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Repeat process with remaining rolls. Drizzle warm waffles with cream cheese mixture.

