Cinnamon Roll Strata
Good morning, sunshine. This Cinnamon Roll Strata is destined to be a bright spot in your day. We’ve taken all our favorite elements of cinnamon rolls and constructed them into a shareable strata. We love a savory strata, but for special occasions, a sweet version just hits the spot.
Frozen yeast roll dough makes this sweet casserole a snap. Balls of dough get individually dunked in melted butter and dusted with cinnamon-sugar, monkey bread-style. The rolls get baked and torn apart, then submerged in an eggy mixture before chilling. In Step 2, bake rolls just until they are cooked through and no more, because they will be baked a second time.
Now for the best part: Drizzle the final casserole with a milky cream cheese glaze to get the full cinnamon roll experience. The kids won’t be able to get enough of this sugary, nostalgic strata. It’s the ideal treat for a lazy Sunday or a holiday brunch. Plus, since most of the components are made in advance, all you’ll have to do the morning of is pop the casserole in the oven. Sounds like a win-win to us.