Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
If you think the world could be improved by more cinnamon roll-inspired foods on the breakfast table, we have a recipe for you. For those mornings when you can't be bothered to shape a cinnamon roll, grab a mixing bowl and start pouring out pancakes. These pancakes are a breakfast flavor bomb. They're packed with cinnamon roll goodness and melt-in-your mouth texture. They're sweet, but there's no icing in sight. Instead, that brown-sugar sweetness is tempered by the depth of cinnamon, the warmth of vanilla, and the creaminess of whole milk. These pancakes are packed with all the cinnamon roll flavor you could ever want, with none of the cinnamon roll mess! Copy down this recipe and break it out the next time you have morning guests. They pair beautifully with a big cup of coffee, a glass of ice-cold milk, and a swirl of syrup—or a dollop cinnamon roll icing, if you're feeling sweet.