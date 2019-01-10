Cinnamon Roll Casserole

As far as sweet breakfast treats go, it's hard to beat an ooey, gooey cinnamon roll that's fresh out of the oven. And when it comes to easy breakfast recipes for feeding a crowd in a flash, there's no smarter move than a casserole. Our Cinnamon Roll Casserole is a breakfast bake that combines the delight of the decadent morning sweet with the simplicity of a casserole. That makes it a surefire winner anytime you're hosting overnight guests—or just get a hankering for a cinnamon-y start to your Saturday. If you like to temper all the sweetness with a zippy citrus twist, we've included easy substitutions to rework this classic cinnamon roll bake into a sunny and refreshing orange-apricot bake that feels just right for spring brunches.

By Southern Living

prep:
15 mins
chill:
4 hrs
bake:
1 hr
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together first 7 ingredients until blended.

  • Break apart cinnamon rolls, and chop. Place in a lightly greased 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Toss raisins with rolls in dish. Pour egg mixture over top; dot with butter. Cover and chill 4 to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 325°. Bake casserole 55 minutes to 1 hour or until set and golden. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

  • *1 cup egg substitute may be substituted for egg yolks and whole eggs.

Chef's Notes

For testing purposes only, we used Sister Schubert's Cinnamon Yeast Rolls.

Variation: 

Orange-Apricot Bake: Substitute 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg for 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 (16-oz.) package orange yeast rolls for cinnamon rolls, and 1/2 cup chopped dried apricots for raisins. Proceed with recipe as directed.

