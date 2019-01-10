Cinnamon Roll Casserole
As far as sweet breakfast treats go, it's hard to beat an ooey, gooey cinnamon roll that's fresh out of the oven. And when it comes to easy breakfast recipes for feeding a crowd in a flash, there's no smarter move than a casserole. Our Cinnamon Roll Casserole is a breakfast bake that combines the delight of the decadent morning sweet with the simplicity of a casserole. That makes it a surefire winner anytime you're hosting overnight guests—or just get a hankering for a cinnamon-y start to your Saturday. If you like to temper all the sweetness with a zippy citrus twist, we've included easy substitutions to rework this classic cinnamon roll bake into a sunny and refreshing orange-apricot bake that feels just right for spring brunches.
For testing purposes only, we used Sister Schubert's Cinnamon Yeast Rolls.
Variation:
Orange-Apricot Bake: Substitute 1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg for 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 (16-oz.) package orange yeast rolls for cinnamon rolls, and 1/2 cup chopped dried apricots for raisins. Proceed with recipe as directed.