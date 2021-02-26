Cinnamon Roll Bunnies

Rating: Unrated

And you thought cinnamon rolls couldn't get any sweeter.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

As if cinnamon rolls weren't sweet enough already, we had to make them that much more irresistible by shaping them into adorable little bunnies. To keep things simple, we call on refrigerated jumbo cinnamon rolls to get the job done. Each batch yields one large bunny and three small bunnies, but you can always grab a second can of cinnamon rolls to make an entire Cinnamon Roll Bunny display for your Easter breakfast. But we should warn you, this pastry might just be too cute to eat. We used Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon rolls while developing our Cinnamon Roll Bunnies, but feel free to use your preferred brand as long as it can be unrolled. You might choose to use Cinnamon Roll Bunnies as a centerpiece for your Easter table, but they also pair wonderfully with a little scrambled eggs and coffee—you know, to cut the sweetness.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Separate cinnamon roll dough into 5 rolls.

  • To create 1 large bunny: Place 1 whole cinnamon roll on prepared baking sheet for the body. Rotate dough so outer spiral of dough is bottom of body and end of cinnamon roll spiral is pointing to the right. (The end of the roll will become the bunny’s legs.) Unroll a second cinnamon roll, and cut off one-fourth of dough (about 4 inches), and roll up to form tail. Roll up remaining dough piece to form head, leaving bottom 4 inches unrolled. Cut lengthwise through unrolled portion of head piece to form ears. Rub off any cinnamon coating from tail and head pieces, dab water on dough, and press pieces onto body to attach. Spread out ear strips, and pinch dough at tips to shape.

  • To create 3 small bunnies: Unroll 1 unbaked cinnamon roll, and cut dough in half crosswise (each piece will be about 8 inches). Roll up 1 piece to form body. Place on prepared baking sheet, and rotate dough so outer spiral of dough is bottom of body and end of cinnamon roll spiral is pointing to the right. (The end of the roll will become the bunny’s legs.) Cut off one-third of remaining piece (about 3 inches), and roll up to form tail. Roll up remaining dough piece (about 5 inches) to form head, leaving bottom 2 inches unrolled. Cut lengthwise through unrolled portion of head piece. Rub off any cinnamon coating from tail and head pieces, dab water on dough, and press pieces onto body to attach. Spread out ear strips, and pinch dough at tips to shape. Repeat twice with remaining cinnamon rolls.

  • Bake in preheated oven until rolls are golden brown and cooked through, 13 to 15 minutes. Let cool on baking sheet 5 minutes. Evenly spread icing from can over warm rolls. Place 1 chocolate chip on each bunny where eye would be.

