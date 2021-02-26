As if cinnamon rolls weren't sweet enough already, we had to make them that much more irresistible by shaping them into adorable little bunnies. To keep things simple, we call on refrigerated jumbo cinnamon rolls to get the job done. Each batch yields one large bunny and three small bunnies, but you can always grab a second can of cinnamon rolls to make an entire Cinnamon Roll Bunny display for your Easter breakfast. But we should warn you, this pastry might just be too cute to eat. We used Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon rolls while developing our Cinnamon Roll Bunnies, but feel free to use your preferred brand as long as it can be unrolled. You might choose to use Cinnamon Roll Bunnies as a centerpiece for your Easter table, but they also pair wonderfully with a little scrambled eggs and coffee—you know, to cut the sweetness.