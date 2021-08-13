Cinnamon-Raisin Almond Butter Dip
This dip is so simple, the kids can whip it up after school.
Put down the peanut butter. It's snack time, and this quick dip is about to change the sweet-salty snacking game. Almond butter is the smart swap that brings the nutty factor to this healthy snack. Satisfy after-school cravings with a creamy stir-together dip that's packed with protein and easy enough for kids to make.
Light and fluffy, this dip can't be beat. Greek yogurt makes this dip creamy, while almond butter tones down the sweetness, but makes it feel more substantial; it brings a strong flavor and holds well with the other ingredients. The vanilla, maple syrup, and cinnamon are the sweet factors that complement the dip well. The raisins add pops of texture and fruitiness, really bringing the cinnamon-raisin concept to life.
Feel free to change up the accoutrement as you please. This recipe also pairs well with carrot and celery sticks, cinnamon pita chips, and pear slices. This dip would be a great addition to a dessert bar—make it the centerpiece of a pretty platter.