Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding Recipe

Prepare the topping at the same time as the bread mixture so it will be ready to sprinkle on when it's time to cook the pudding. While the active time for this recipe is only 12 minutes, you'll need to allow for much more. Total, this recipe will take around 13 hours. We can assure you though—it's well worth the wait. Nutmeg and ground cinnamon play key roles in the flavor of this comforting breakfast casserole recipe. This creamy, custardy, bread pudding gets a dose of crunch from a cup of coarsely chopped pecans. Be sure to use a crusty bread, like French bread, in this recipe—it will ensure that your bread pudding doesn't turn to mush as it slow cooks. Serve with a few slices of bacon for a salty-sweet combo that you won't be able to resist. Slice a few oranges to serve as a fresh side. This Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding is a favorite for Christmas morning, but is equally suitable for an easy Saturday brunch. 

By Southern Living

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 6-quart slow cooker with 1 tablespoon butter. Arrange bread slices in bottom of slow cooker. Whisk together ¾ cup sugar, 3 teaspoons cinnamon, and nutmeg. Whisk in eggs, half-and-half, and vanilla. Pour over bread. Cover and chill at least 8 hours or up to 18 hours.

  • Whisk together remaining ¾ cup sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and flour in a bowl. Cut in remaining 4 tablespoons butter until crumbly; stir in pecans. Cover and chill until ready to use.

  • Remove bread mixture from refrigerator. Sprinkle pecan mixture over bread mixture. Cover and cook on HIGH 1 hour. Reduce heat to LOW; cover and cook 3 ½ hours or until puffed and set.

