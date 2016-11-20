Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding Recipe

Prepare the topping at the same time as the bread mixture so it will be ready to sprinkle on when it's time to cook the pudding. While the active time for this recipe is only 12 minutes, you'll need to allow for much more. Total, this recipe will take around 13 hours. We can assure you though—it's well worth the wait. Nutmeg and ground cinnamon play key roles in the flavor of this comforting breakfast casserole recipe. This creamy, custardy, bread pudding gets a dose of crunch from a cup of coarsely chopped pecans. Be sure to use a crusty bread, like French bread, in this recipe—it will ensure that your bread pudding doesn't turn to mush as it slow cooks. Serve with a few slices of bacon for a salty-sweet combo that you won't be able to resist. Slice a few oranges to serve as a fresh side. This Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding is a favorite for Christmas morning, but is equally suitable for an easy Saturday brunch.