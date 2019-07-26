Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Meet your new coffee cake recipe. It's perfect for your book club, that new mom next door, or a holiday brunch.Great coffee cakes are a thing of beauty. File them under "No-Fuss Comfort Desserts." A little mixing, a little pouring... a lot of butter... and you have something that's easy to bake and keep on hand for guests. Our Cinnamon Coffee Cake recipe is a favorite among our test kitchens staff. Bake it all the way through for a light and tender crumb or cut the bake time short for some serious ooey-gooey goodness in the center. The sweet, crunchy streusel—which would also be divine on muffins, by the way—is balanced by a sour cream mixture that keeps the sugar from going off the charts. This cake is so light that you won't even need coffee. (Oh, who are we kidding? We always need coffee, and cake is the perfect excuse to have a cup.)