Cider-Glazed Carrots with Walnuts Recipe

These Cider Glazed Carrots with Walnuts were developed as part of a Christmas Eve dinner menu, but they would be just as delicious on a weeknight with roasted chicken or pork chops. Made with a handful of pantry ingredients—light brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, butter, dry mustard, and paprika—the glaze comes together easily and adds a tangy punch of flavor to the sweet carrots. And a sprinkle of chopped fresh parsley and toasted walnuts adds texture and herbaciousness. Our Test Kitchen called these Cider-Glazed Carrots "nicely balanced sweet, tart and nutty flavors. A great classic for the holidays." Make this side dish look even more special occasion-worthy by using rainbow carrots instead of orange carrots—rainbow carrots are now available at many grocery stores. You can also swap out the walnuts for pecans if you prefer. Pecans will add a little extra sweetness. Be careful not to over-reduce the glaze; it should have a thin, syrupy texture. Around the holidays, side dishes are just as important (if not more important) than the main dish. If your kitchen is busy and stocked for the holidays, this easy side dish won't add any stress to your schedule. With only 15 minutes of active time, these carrots are the quickest way to get a delicious, homemade side dish on your holiday table.