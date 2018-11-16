46 Classic Church Recipes Southerners Serve Every Sunday
When preparing for a church homecoming, potluck, or post-service spread, Southerners pull from a collection of church recipes we deem our Sunday Best. Through the generations, we've archived these classic recipes in church and community cookbooks, keeping them poised and at the ready, should Sunday morning mayhem ensue. Known by many names, these church luncheon recipes fill every church basement and fellowship hall throughout the South.
Consider this collection of time-tested recipes your official church lady cookbook. These all-time-favorite recipes for appetizers, mains, and desserts are well-suited for a variety of occasions, from picnics to potlucks. Of course, they deliver on flavor, but these dishes are best served with a side of nostalgia. That's right: break out Mama's passed-down Pyrex dishes. This compilation is full of delightful dips and fan-favorite casseroles. From the classic cold salads to our best-ever Cinnamon Coffee Cake, these church food recipes are definitely worth praising. And praise we shall.
Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
The name says it all. This classic potato salad was practically made to be a church potluck staple.
Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole
Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole
Don't mess with a good thing, the church ladies would say. A version of poppyseed casserole shows up on every Southern table, from time to time.
Mama's Fried Chicken
Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken
Consider this the ultimate church potluck all-star. Add some mashed potatoes, collard greens, and biscuits? You're set with a happy congregation.
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
The church hostesses sure love tricking us into eating raw broccoli by serving it up in this creamy pasta salad.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
Recipe: Extra-Easy Lasagna
We know why this lasagna recipe is a potluck staple: It has only five ingredients. It's the perfect dish to bring when you almost forgot altogether. (It happens.)
Tarragon Chicken Salad
Recipe: Tarragon Chicken Salad
Dress up classic chicken salad with lemon and tarragon. Chopped pecans, Granny Smith apples, celery, and red onion give amazing crunch.
Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler
Recipe: Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler
We have to serve up salty, cubed ham somehow. It's practically a rule. This savory cobbler uses frozen veggies for ultimate ease.
Pear Salad
Recipe: Pear Salad
The church hall might be the only place some Southerners still see this retro salad. It's made with lettuce, canned pears, mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, and maraschino cherries.
King Ranch Chicken
Recipe: King Ranch Chicken
This Tex-Mex dish is a familiar face at our parties and potlucks. We just know it originated in a Junior League or church cookbook.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Sausage and Croissant Casserole
Ah, the brunch spread after an early church service is something delicious to behold. This cheesy casserole is a no-brainer.
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
In a sea of chicken casseroles, this old-school spaghetti bake stands out as the star.
Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad
Recipe: Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad
Is it a real church spread without a bowl full of creamy fruit salad? We think not. With a base of canned fruit for convenience and a creamy, whipped "dressing," this recipe is a hidden weapon in any hostess' arsenal.
Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Fancy, but also relatable? This is the perfect casserole for a crowd. It's chock-full with chicken, pasta, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
There are few things that belong together as much as chicken and rice. This crowd-pleasing casserole gets a special crunch from water chestnuts.
Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
Recipe: Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
It's hard to beat the light and fluffy cloud of whipped cream that coats this fresh corn salad. Dressed up and dreamy, this dish calls for only four ingredients.
Boarding House Meatloaf
Recipe: Boarding House Meatloaf
Meatloaf is one of those comfort foods Southern folks crave in the fall and winter seasons. This might be our most popular rendition ever.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
As far as we're concerned, this classic dish can go wherever it pleases, including the church hall.
Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole
When the church hall needs something hearty, comforting, and warm, this easy casserole is the universal answer. Not to mention, it's a slow-cooker version, which means it'll be even simpler than your usual recipe.
New Tuna Casserole
Recipe: New Tuna Casserole
Tuna noodle casserole is an old-fashioned favorite that still makes a regular appearance on our supper tables. We're not retiring this recipe anytime soon.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
No matter the season, you'll see this classic on the fellowship spread.
Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs
It's not all about the hot dishes. A tray of well-seasoned deviled eggs will disappear quicker than any casserole.
Quiche Lorraine
Recipe: Quiche Lorraine
Fast and fancy, quiche is never a bad idea. Popular first in the 70s, this recipe has always been beloved by Southern Living readers.
Hashbrown Casserole
Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole
Because we know that the whole congregation will swoon over this creamy, cheesy, cornflake-topped casserole that starts with a bag of frozen potatoes.
Thai Noodle Salad
Recipe: Thai Noodle Salad
Whether it be this nutty noodle salad or a crunchy noodle slaw, every church cookbook holds a dish with some Asian flair. This salad is a crowd-favorite.
Creamy Egg Strata
Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata
This brunch classic lets simplicity rule. Bread, eggs, cheese, and a creamy filling make it a Southern Sunday staple.
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese
Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese
Because it's the only way mashed potatoes can make it until after the service. These make-ahead potatoes are the perfect side dish.
White Lightning Chicken Chili
Recipe: White Lightning Chicken Chili
This hearty chicken chili comforts those nursing wintertime sniffles. And it lives up to its name, ready in just 30 minutes.
Ham Delights
Recipe: Ham Delights
Southerners have an affinity for King's Hawaiian Rolls, and you'd be hard pressed to find a church gathering that doesn't have a big batch of baked ham rolls on the lineup.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches
This quick recipe is a big-batch, portable version of the Southern-favorite tomato sandwich. The secret ingredient that takes the flavors over the top? A bit of our famous Summer Sauce.
Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
We dare you to find a Southern grandmother who doesn't have a macaroni salad recipe in her repertoire. This one is the perfect make-ahead option that can chill in the fridge the night before church.
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
Sure, it's easy to stop by the bakery or grocery store and grab some donuts for the after-church gathering, but trust us when we say that even beginner bakers can make these sweet doughnut hole muffins.
Tee's Corn Pudding
Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding
If there's a Southern sideboard in view, there's a casserole dish brimming with corn pudding on it. This has been our go-to recipe for decades, and it's as reliable as church on Sunday.
Sausage Balls
Recipe: Sausage Balls
Every Southerner has a recipe for sausage balls lying around, and this quick recipe is always welcome at church gatherings. If you want to mix up the classic, try our new recipe for Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls.
Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad
Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad
It wouldn't be a church function without a little jiggly Jello action, y'all. This sweet and salty combination tastes like nostalgia to us.
Homemade Baked Beans
Recipe: Homemade Baked Beans
Even if you don't have time to start from dried beans, you can get a dish of classic baked beans to the church cookout with this family-favorite recipe.
Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
A church brunch isn't complete without sweet honey buns. We added just enough savory flavor with the addition of sausage. Be sure you grab one before they're gone!
Fresh Fruit Salad
Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad
Among a sea of casseroles and sweets, a big bowl of fresh fruit is always welcome at church events. Mamas of little ones will thank you.
Permanent Slaw
Recipe: Permanent Slaw
The longer this cole slaw sits, the more delicious it becomes, so it's an ideal make-ahead side dish option for the church cookout.
Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
We've been using this trusty recipe for yeast rolls since 1995, and you can count on it, too.
Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad
Recipe: Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad
Every Southern gathering needs an array of "salads" like potato, pasta, Jello, and of course, broccoli.
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake
This old-fashioned coffee cake recipe is the perfect companion to the after-church coffee and tea.
Best Waldorf Salad
Recipe: Best Waldorf Salad
This classic salad has been an entertainer's trusty friend for decades. It comes together quickly but always looks pretty.
Creamed-Corn Grits
Recipe: Creamed-Corn Grits
This oh-so-comforting (and Southern) blend of creamed corn and grits can be served at any time of day, making it great for gatherings of all kinds.
Hot Chicken Salad
Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad
Transform your favorite summer dish into a bubbling, hot chicken salad casserole.
Ham Salad
Recipe: Ham Salad
Nostalgic for many, this old-school spread can be made ahead and kept at the ready in the fellowship hall.
Deviled Egg-Potato Salad
Recipe: Deviled Egg-Potato Salad
Two Southern cookout essentials meet in this new favorite side dish recipe that will earn five-star reviews from your church crew.