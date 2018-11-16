When preparing for a church homecoming, potluck, or post-service spread, Southerners pull from a collection of church recipes we deem our Sunday Best. Through the generations, we've archived these classic recipes in church and community cookbooks, keeping them poised and at the ready, should Sunday morning mayhem ensue. Known by many names, these church luncheon recipes fill every church basement and fellowship hall throughout the South.

Consider this collection of time-tested recipes your official church lady cookbook. These all-time-favorite recipes for appetizers, mains, and desserts are well-suited for a variety of occasions, from picnics to potlucks. Of course, they deliver on flavor, but these dishes are best served with a side of nostalgia. That's right: break out Mama's passed-down Pyrex dishes. This compilation is full of delightful dips and fan-favorite casseroles. From the classic cold salads to our best-ever Cinnamon Coffee Cake, these church food recipes are definitely worth praising. And praise we shall.