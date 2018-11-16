46 Classic Church Recipes Southerners Serve Every Sunday

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated April 19, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos

When preparing for a church homecoming, potluck, or post-service spread, Southerners pull from a collection of church recipes we deem our Sunday Best. Through the generations, we've archived these classic recipes in church and community cookbooks, keeping them poised and at the ready, should Sunday morning mayhem ensue. Known by many names, these church luncheon recipes fill every church basement and fellowship hall throughout the South.

Consider this collection of time-tested recipes your official church lady cookbook. These all-time-favorite recipes for appetizers, mains, and desserts are well-suited for a variety of occasions, from picnics to potlucks. Of course, they deliver on flavor, but these dishes are best served with a side of nostalgia. That's right: break out Mama's passed-down Pyrex dishes. This compilation is full of delightful dips and fan-favorite casseroles. From the classic cold salads to our best-ever Cinnamon Coffee Cake, these church food recipes are definitely worth praising. And praise we shall.

1 of 46

Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

The name says it all. This classic potato salad was practically made to be a church potluck staple.

2 of 46

Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Turkey-Noodle-Poppy Seed Casserole

Don't mess with a good thing, the church ladies would say. A version of poppyseed casserole shows up on every Southern table, from time to time.

3 of 46

Mama's Fried Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Mama's Fried Chicken

Consider this the ultimate church potluck all-star. Add some mashed potatoes, collard greens, and biscuits? You're set with a happy congregation.

4 of 46

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

The church hostesses sure love tricking us into eating raw broccoli by serving it up in this creamy pasta salad.

5 of 46

Extra-Easy Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson; Styling: Jan Gautro, Laura Martin

Recipe: Extra-Easy Lasagna

We know why this lasagna recipe is a potluck staple: It has only five ingredients. It's the perfect dish to bring when you almost forgot altogether. (It happens.)

6 of 46

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tarragon Chicken Salad

Dress up classic chicken salad with lemon and tarragon. Chopped pecans, Granny Smith apples, celery, and red onion give amazing crunch.

7 of 46

Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler

We have to serve up salty, cubed ham somehow. It's practically a rule. This savory cobbler uses frozen veggies for ultimate ease.

8 of 46

Pear Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pear Salad

The church hall might be the only place some Southerners still see this retro salad. It's made with lettuce, canned pears, mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, and maraschino cherries.

9 of 46

King Ranch Chicken

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken

This Tex-Mex dish is a familiar face at our parties and potlucks. We just know it originated in a Junior League or church cookbook.

10 of 46

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage and Croissant Casserole

Ah, the brunch spread after an early church service is something delicious to behold. This cheesy casserole is a no-brainer.

11 of 46

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

In a sea of chicken casseroles, this old-school spaghetti bake stands out as the star.

12 of 46

Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad

Credit: Abigail Wilt

Recipe: Creamy Overnight Fruit Salad

Is it a real church spread without a bowl full of creamy fruit salad? We think not. With a base of canned fruit for convenience and a creamy, whipped "dressing," this recipe is a hidden weapon in any hostess' arsenal.

13 of 46

Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

Fancy, but also relatable? This is the perfect casserole for a crowd. It's chock-full with chicken, pasta, mushrooms, and Parmesan cheese.

14 of 46

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

There are few things that belong together as much as chicken and rice. This crowd-pleasing casserole gets a special crunch from water chestnuts.

15 of 46

Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

It's hard to beat the light and fluffy cloud of whipped cream that coats this fresh corn salad. Dressed up and dreamy, this dish calls for only four ingredients.

16 of 46

Boarding House Meatloaf

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Boarding House Meatloaf

Meatloaf is one of those comfort foods Southern folks crave in the fall and winter seasons. This might be our most popular rendition ever.

17 of 46

Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

As far as we're concerned, this classic dish can go wherever it pleases, including the church hall.

18 of 46

Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spaghetti Casserole

When the church hall needs something hearty, comforting, and warm, this easy casserole is the universal answer. Not to mention, it's a slow-cooker version, which means it'll be even simpler than your usual recipe.

19 of 46

New Tuna Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: New Tuna Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole is an old-fashioned favorite that still makes a regular appearance on our supper tables. We're not retiring this recipe anytime soon.

20 of 46

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

No matter the season, you'll see this classic on the fellowship spread.

21 of 46

Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

It's not all about the hot dishes. A tray of well-seasoned deviled eggs will disappear quicker than any casserole.

22 of 46

Quiche Lorraine

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Quiche Lorraine

Fast and fancy, quiche is never a bad idea. Popular first in the 70s, this recipe has always been beloved by Southern Living readers.

23 of 46

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

Because we know that the whole congregation will swoon over this creamy, cheesy, cornflake-topped casserole that starts with a bag of frozen potatoes.

24 of 46

Thai Noodle Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick / Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine / Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Thai Noodle Salad

Whether it be this nutty noodle salad or a crunchy noodle slaw, every church cookbook holds a dish with some Asian flair. This salad is a crowd-favorite.

25 of 46

Creamy Egg Strata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata

This brunch classic lets simplicity rule. Bread, eggs, cheese, and a creamy filling make it a Southern Sunday staple.

26 of 46

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes with Cream Cheese

Because it's the only way mashed potatoes can make it until after the service. These make-ahead potatoes are the perfect side dish.

27 of 46

White Lightning Chicken Chili

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: White Lightning Chicken Chili

This hearty chicken chili comforts those nursing wintertime sniffles. And it lives up to its name, ready in just 30 minutes.

28 of 46

Ham Delights

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ham Delights

Southerners have an affinity for King's Hawaiian Rolls, and you'd be hard pressed to find a church gathering that doesn't have a big batch of baked ham rolls on the lineup.

29 of 46

Tomato Tea Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

This quick recipe is a big-batch, portable version of the Southern-favorite tomato sandwich. The secret ingredient that takes the flavors over the top? A bit of our famous Summer Sauce.

30 of 46

Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

We dare you to find a Southern grandmother who doesn't have a macaroni salad recipe in her repertoire. This one is the perfect make-ahead option that can chill in the fridge the night before church.

31 of 46

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Sure, it's easy to stop by the bakery or grocery store and grab some donuts for the after-church gathering, but trust us when we say that even beginner bakers can make these sweet doughnut hole muffins.

32 of 46

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

If there's a Southern sideboard in view, there's a casserole dish brimming with corn pudding on it. This has been our go-to recipe for decades, and it's as reliable as church on Sunday.

33 of 46

Sausage Balls

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Sausage Balls

Every Southerner has a recipe for sausage balls lying around, and this quick recipe is always welcome at church gatherings. If you want to mix up the classic, try our new recipe for Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls.

34 of 46

Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad

It wouldn't be a church function without a little jiggly Jello action, y'all. This sweet and salty combination tastes like nostalgia to us.

35 of 46

Homemade Baked Beans

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Props Stylist: Christina Brockman

Recipe: Homemade Baked Beans

Even if you don't have time to start from dried beans, you can get a dish of classic baked beans to the church cookout with this family-favorite recipe.

36 of 46

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

A church brunch isn't complete without sweet honey buns. We added just enough savory flavor with the addition of sausage. Be sure you grab one before they're gone!

37 of 46

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Among a sea of casseroles and sweets, a big bowl of fresh fruit is always welcome at church events. Mamas of little ones will thank you.

38 of 46

Permanent Slaw

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Permanent Slaw

The longer this cole slaw sits, the more delicious it becomes, so it's an ideal make-ahead side dish option for the church cookout.

39 of 46

Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

We've been using this trusty recipe for yeast rolls since 1995, and you can count on it, too.

40 of 46

Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad

Every Southern gathering needs an array of "salads" like potato, pasta, Jello, and of course, broccoli.

41 of 46

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

This old-fashioned coffee cake recipe is the perfect companion to the after-church coffee and tea.

42 of 46

Best Waldorf Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best Waldorf Salad

This classic salad has been an entertainer's trusty friend for decades. It comes together quickly but always looks pretty.

43 of 46

Creamed-Corn Grits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Creamed-Corn Grits

This oh-so-comforting (and Southern) blend of creamed corn and grits can be served at any time of day, making it great for gatherings of all kinds.

44 of 46

Hot Chicken Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hot Chicken Salad

Transform your favorite summer dish into a bubbling, hot chicken salad casserole.

45 of 46

Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Ham Salad

Nostalgic for many, this old-school spread can be made ahead and kept at the ready in the fellowship hall.

46 of 46

Deviled Egg-Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Deviled Egg-Potato Salad

Two Southern cookout essentials meet in this new favorite side dish recipe that will earn five-star reviews from your church crew.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough