If we know one thing, we know this: When you set out a bowl of guacamole, people get excited. Even though it couldn't be easier to make, it still feels a bit indulgent and luxurious—the A-lister of the party spread.

Folks will often go to great lengths to put their own spin on the classic dip, tossing in everything from mango to sour cream to roasted chiles. Those versions can be a delicious departure, but we've found that you not only can't go wrong by keeping things simple (with the focus squarely on the richness of the avocado), but you'll likely find that our basic guacamole recipe is your hands-down favorite.

How to Make Chunky Guacamole

It takes fewer than 10 minutes to make our Chunky Guacamole. You'll start by peeling and pitting three avocados (tips on how to do that below) and mashing them with a fork to a chunky texture—no need to pull out a food processor or anything more elaborate than a fork.

Then, you simply stir in the remaining ingredients. That's it! Oh, and put out a big bowl of tortilla chips alongside the guac.

Chunky Guacamole Ingredients

Avocados are the most important ingredient and should be the star of any guacamole. We let it shine by adding just a few supporting players that don't compete for attention.

Finely chopped tomatoes (we suggest grape tomatoes for their concentrated flavor), finely chopped red onion, and chopped cilantro contribute chewy, crunchy texture and background savory notes. Fresh lime juice brightens the taste, and a proper amount of salt deepens all the flavors; too little salt will make your guacamole fall flat.

The last ingredient, grated fresh garlic, is optional but lends incredible depth when added: Use it sparingly, as a little goes a long way, imbuing the entire bowl of dip with rich allium goodness.

What Kind of Avocados Are Best for Chunky Guacamole?

The most common type of avocado you'll find is also the ideal one for guacamole. Haas avocados have a rich, creamy, fatty texture. Larger Florida avocados might be tempting, but bigger isn't always better. That type of avocado is much lower in fat and thus lacks that creamy texture you want for your guacamole.

How to Choose Ripe Avocados for Chunky Guacamole

We've read all kinds of hacks for determining the ripeness of avocados, but we recommend these tips from California Avocados: Pass by any fruits on which you feel dents or divots; those are likely bruises or bad spots.

Hold a contender in your palm and squeeze with your whole hand, instead of pressing with individual fingers (which can cause dents); feel for the flesh to give slightly, not cave in entirely. Always buy an extra avocado or two in case you cut in and discover that one is unusable.

How to Ripen Underripe Avocados for Chunky Guacamole

If all you can find at the store are rock-hard avocados, you can speed up the ripening process by storing them in a paper bag with an apple or banana, which will release ethylene gas to accelerate ripening.

How to Remove Avocado Pits for Chunky Guacamole

Ever heard of avocado hand? It's a real and common injury people get by using unsafe knife movements to remove the avocado pit. To avoid this, start by placing a folded-up towel in your nondominant hand and cradling the whole avocado in the towel (channel oyster shucking vibes).

Starting at the narrower top end, insert the knife in the center and press in until you hit the pit; run the knife all the way around the avocado. Twist to separate the two halves, open them up, and use a spoon to dislodge the pit.

How to Store Leftover Chunky Guacamole