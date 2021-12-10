Christmas Tree Cake
Oh, Christmas tree!
Color us charmed by this tasty and festive Christmas cake with over-the-top cuteness to spare. It starts with a classic white cake base that really lets that cream cheese icing shine like twinkle lights. And you don't even need a special Christmas tree cake pan to make it happen. The batter is cooked in a 13-by-9-inch baking pan, which, once completely cooled, is trimmed (get it?) into a triangular-shaped tree. The scraps can be used to make the tree trunk and accompanying presents. Be careful once it's time to start layering on the icing because the cake is so tender and light it might be inclined to crumble, particularly around the edges. Now for the fun part: decorating. We used gold sugar pearls for the trunk, halved green chew candy and chocolate-covered peanuts for lights, and candy stars for ornaments, but make it your own with a custom look. Perusing the candy aisle was never so much fun.