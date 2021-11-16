"I was 17 the year my paternal grandmother, whom we called Big Mama, died," writes Cassandra King. "As the oldest granddaughter, I spent my time with her in the kitchen, learning the secrets of the unique recipes she brought from her Swiss heritage. That year, I'd learned to cook and wanted to surprise her with something different. I couldn't wait to show off what I had made: a cinnamony sweet bread that was shaped like a wreath and had a cranberry-pecan filling."

For Cassandra King, every time she bakes these warm, pillowy rolls, she's reminded of that last Christmas with Big Mama. King's Christmas Sweet Roll Wreath is proof that, "Whether joyful or sad, our sweetest memories live on."