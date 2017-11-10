Christmas Sunrise Recipe

This beautiful sunrise colored drink is ideal for a brunch, but can also be enjoyed anytime of the day. Make the simple syrup and let it cool, then add cranberry juice and grenadine. Refrigerate until well chilled, meaning you can make this a day ahead. When you are ready to serve the Christmas Sunrise, fill tall glasses with ice cubes, and pour cranberry mixture into each glass. Very slowly add tangerine juice, letting it slide off the back of a spoon into the cranberry syrup mixture. Do not stir or you will disrupt the color of the mixture. Add sparkling water, garnish, and serve. If you're hosting a big crowd this Christmas, make a nonalcoholic batch for the kids to enjoy, and swap sparkling water with Prosecco for an adults-only batch—just don't forget the labels! This tropical, bubbly drink not only looks pretty, but it tastes delicious. Fruity and sweet (but not too sweet), this big-batch drink will be a hit at any brunch gathering. One of the best parts about this fancy mocktail, or cocktail if you prefer, is that you can make it the night before. The morning of your brunch, all you have to do is pour and enjoy. Although the name of this drink is the Christmas Sunrise, you'll want to make it for many more sunrises after December 25.

By Emily Nabors Hall

Gallery

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe Summary test

active:
10 mins
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook sugar and water in a saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves and mixture comes to a boil, 2 to 3 minutes. Boil, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Remove syrup from heat; let cool about 30 minutes. Stir together cooled syrup, cranberry juice, and grenadine until incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until well chilled, 4 hours or overnight.

  • Fill 8 tall 12-ounce glasses with ice cubes, and pour 1⁄3 cup cranberry-syrup mixture in each glass. Slowly pour about 1/2 cup tangerine juice over the back side of a spoon into each glass. Do not stir. Slowly pour 1/4 cup chilled sparkling water into each glass. Garnish with tangerine slices.

© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 12/17/2021