Christmas Pinwheel Cookies
Add some fanciful color and pattern to your holiday cookie tray with a batch of pinwheel butter cookies.
Gallery
Credit: Joy Howard
Recipe Summary
The bright green and red flourish may look tricky to pull off, but it couldn’t be simpler! To make it, two tinted dough pieces are simply layered, rolled into a tube, and refrigerated (with just a few easy rolling and chilling steps in between). Once well-chilled, all you’ll need to do is slice and bake. For the most festive color, use gel food dye rather than liquid—you’ll need less and the hues will be more saturated.