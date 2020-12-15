The bright green and red flourish may look tricky to pull off, but it couldn’t be simpler! To make it, two tinted dough pieces are simply layered, rolled into a tube, and refrigerated (with just a few easy rolling and chilling steps in between). Once well-chilled, all you’ll need to do is slice and bake. For the most festive color, use gel food dye rather than liquid—you’ll need less and the hues will be more saturated.