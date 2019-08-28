Christmas Morning Strata

Whether your hope is to get the kids to eat a little something before running straight to the tree or you'd like to have a post-presents meal without too much fuss, there's nothing like a warm strata on Christmas morning.

By Southern Living

This savory bread pudding pulls together the works in one tasty dish. From sausage and eggs to bread and cheese, all your early-morning favorites mingle in this simple bake that will easily become an annual Christmas breakfast tradition. Get a jump start on your day by preparing our Christmas Morning Strata ahead of the festivities. You can assemble this breakfast strata the night before and refrigerate. Pop it in the oven while you brew a pot of coffee and assemble a fruit salad, and you won't miss a bit of the Christmas morning action with family. Serve alongside our Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls, Buttermilk Biscuits, or Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins for a spread worth lingering over. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease an 11- by 7-inch baking dish.

  • Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring often, 8 minutes or until sausage crumbles and is no longer pink; drain well.

  • Arrange bread in a single layer in prepared baking dish; top with sausage and cheeses.

  • Combine milk and remaining ingredients; pour over bread mixture. Cover and chill 8 to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake at 350° for 40 minutes or until set.

