Start your Christmas morning on a sweet note with this pretty coffee cake. In our Christmas-Morning Coffee Cake, a crunchy, spiced streusel topping sits atop a soft, buttery cake. But don't be fooled: This is not your average coffee cake. While it packs all the requisite spices—cinnamon and nutmeg—this Christmas coffee cake has a few surprises up its sleeve. The first: dried tart cherries, folded right into the cake batter. The dried fruit brings a pop of tartness to this warming spice cake; it's complemented by roasted, salted pistachios, which grace the top of this cake. (Note that the red-and-green theme is just perfect for Christmas.) You can trade the pistachios for pecans or walnuts, or leave the nuts out if you prefer.