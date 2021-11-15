Christmas-Morning Coffee Cake
Why wait for Christmas morning to make this delicious cake?
Start your Christmas morning on a sweet note with this pretty coffee cake. In our Christmas-Morning Coffee Cake, a crunchy, spiced streusel topping sits atop a soft, buttery cake. But don't be fooled: This is not your average coffee cake. While it packs all the requisite spices—cinnamon and nutmeg—this Christmas coffee cake has a few surprises up its sleeve. The first: dried tart cherries, folded right into the cake batter. The dried fruit brings a pop of tartness to this warming spice cake; it's complemented by roasted, salted pistachios, which grace the top of this cake. (Note that the red-and-green theme is just perfect for Christmas.) You can trade the pistachios for pecans or walnuts, or leave the nuts out if you prefer.
The coffee cake holds particularly well at room temperature when wrapped tightly, which makes it the ideal treat for Christmas morning—no kitchen time required. We recommend warming a slice of this coffee cake with butter in a skillet on the stovetop. Enjoy this make-ahead spice cake with a cup of coffee while you're opening presents.