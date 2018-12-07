The holidays are the most festive time of the year for throwing parties. Scrooge himself can't resist gazing with delight at the beautifully decorated trees, chiming in with a chorus of a familiar Christmas carol, and sharing in the excitement as a child unwraps a gift. What really makes a holiday party though, other than a cast of beloved friends and family, is a table loaded down with delicious and mouth-watering food.If you are hosting a dinner party, choose between a formal sit-down affair or let guests serve themselves buffet-style. A cocktail party more your style? An assortment of interesting appetizers will keep your guests satisfied and happy.Whatever your party preference, your guests are sure to be thirsty, so don't skimp on the beverages. Holiday punches and small batch cocktails are a fun way to incorporate even more color into your party. Whether you serve non-alcoholic drinks or offer something with a little more kick, berries and fruit juices stirred into a drink can add pretty color to your table. Serve this lovely ruby-colored Christmas Mimosa as your guests arrive or as an end-of-the-party toast. The holiday mimosa recipe makes one serving, so line your Champagne flutes up on the counter and have someone help you prepare the drinks, assembly line style. Drop one sugar cube (use the mild flavored turbinado or regular granulated cubes) in each flute, followed up with 1/2 cup of chilled Champagne or sparkling wine and 2 tablespoons of pomegranate juice. You can use cranberry juice cocktail instead – just omit the sugar cube. For an extra festive touch add a sprig of rosemary to each flute. Cheers!