Many holiday tables across the South aren't complete without a colorful congealed salad or two. We've published many, many Christmas-themed congealed salads over the years, and this recipe for Christmas Snow Salad, from November 1982, is still one of our all-time favorites. Despite its charming name, the recipe does not contain actual snow. (Sorry, kids.) This creamy, bright red jello salad is made with unflavored gelatin, crushed pineapple, whipped topping mix, mayonnaise, and powdered sugar, and is flecked with chopped red and green maraschino cherries and chopped pecans and walnuts. It looks like a delightfully retro Christmas tree ornament, especially if it is made in a fancy mold. Once the salad has set in the refrigerator and has been unmolded (make sure to use a chilled, not warm, plate or platter so the gelatin doesn't melt), Christmas Snow Salad is best served in slices. For a fun old-school look, plate the mold on lettuce leaves and top it with extra maraschino cherries. We guarantee that the kids at your table will be extremely impressed with this sweet and fruity treat—and so will the adults. Although, being adults, they may not express their excitement quite as strongly.