Christmas Confetti Roulade
Is it ever too early for a festive Christmas cake? Spice up your table with this soft confetti cake recipe that hides an orange liqueur-spiked filling and is covered in a tangy, lemon-infused frosting. Use whatever Christmas sprinkles you have on hand to gently fold into the batter, and then top your finished roulade with plenty of extra sprinkles (this step is a kid-favorite!) to jazz it up for the holidays. The trick to making the cake roll is to let it cool for at least an hour. And, don't worry if you get a little cracking at the end; you'll be covering this forgiving roulade in frosting.