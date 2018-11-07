Christmas Butter Mints Recipe
No proper Southern tea party, wedding reception, or baby shower is complete without a candy dish brimming with delicate buttermints. Traditionally colored in a rainbow of pastel hues, they are light and crisp with a buttery richness, a refreshing minty flavor, and a texture that melts in your mouth. The classic recipe is a little tricky and requires expert candymaking skills. But with our simplified Christmas Butter Mints, which require no cooking and only a few kitchen staples, you can whip up a batch in no time. When freshly made, buttermint dough has the consistency of modeling clay. You can roll it and cut it with fanciful cookie cutters, press it into candy molds, or simply roll it into logs and cut into pieces with a sharp knife. The mints need 24 hours to rest and dry, uncovered, before they'll be firm enough to serve.