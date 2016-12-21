Last-Minute, Mama-Approved Christmas Brunch Recipes
Since its conception, Christmas brunch has been a meal full of rich and decadent dishes. So it's no surprise that Southerners make some of the best Christmas brunch dishes around. But with the hectic holiday rush, it can be hard to find time for all the make-ahead stratas, overnight French toasts, and breads that need to rise for hours. So we've combed through our holiday breakfast recipes for our favorite dishes that come together in less than an hour and a half, no overnight chilling required, so you can spend your Christmas Eve relaxing. Over-the-top pancakes, savory casseroles, and bite-size finger foods prove that quick doesn't have to mean boring. And the best part? These easy breakfast recipes just happen to be some of our best brunch recipes, too.
Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel
Pancakes that don't require any flipping? Now you've got our attention. This bread pudding-like casserole with cinnamon streusel can be prepared the night before.
Active Time: 45 minutes (make ahead and chill for 8 hours)
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Pancakes packed with all the cinnamon roll flavor you could ever want, with none of the cinnamon roll mess.
Total Time: 35 minutes
Buttermilk Biscuits
Every Southern brunch needs buttermilk biscuits. This versatile recipe comes together from only 5 ingredients, and can be doctored up for plenty of delicious variations.
Total Time: 40 minutes
Red Velvet Pancakes
It couldn't possibly get more festive than these Red Velvet Pancakes coated in tangy cream cheese butter. Because on Christmas, you are expected to eat cake for breakfast.
Total Time: 50 minutes; Active Time: 35
Make-Ahead Croissant Breakfast Casserole
This croissant casserole is the perfect way to put your leftover bread to work. Made with day-old mini croissants, caramelized onions, and a rich and cheesy egg custard, you can assemble this dish in the evening and store it, unbaked, in the refrigerator overnight.
Total Time: 1 hour, 40 minutes; Active Time: 40 minutes
Baked Oatmeal
This baked oatmeal recipe really hits the spot and is full of healthy ingredients, like apples, pecans, and raisins.
Total Time: 1 hour
Country Ham Hash
Sleepy morning guests are sure to wake right up when the inviting aromas of this country ham recipe start wafting their way.
Total Time: 40 minutes
Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche
A crustless quiche filled with cheese grits and sausage is guaranteed to be a new family favorite this Christmas.
Active Time: 30 minutes (make ahead and chill for 8 hours)
Pecan Pancakes with Caramel Apple Topping
Instead of making individual pancakes, whip up this pan-baked pecan pancake. While it's baking, stir together the caramel apple topping.
Total Time: 1 hour
Gingerbread Pancakes
Grab a mixing bowl and start pouring out some pancakes. With this easy recipe, you can flip the script on your normal Christmas routine and serve a stack of fluffy gingerbread pancakes instead.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls
These made-from-scratch biscuits coated in cinnamon, butter, sugar, and a cream cheese glaze taste like you got them straight from the local bakery. While the rolls are baking, whip up the cream cheese glaze.
Total Time: 1 hour
Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches
Serve this Texas favorite alongside a cup of coffee and fruit salad for a simple yet satisfying breakfast.
Total Time: 3 hours; Active Time: 30 minutes
Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon
It isn't a proper Christmas brunch without a plate filled with bacon, and this sheet pan bacon recipe packs on the flavor.
Active Time: 15 minutes (make the night before and chill 8 hours)
Best-Ever Sticky Buns
Spoil Christmas morning guests with this sticky and sweet pecan-topped treat.
Active Time: 30 minutes (make in advance and chill for 8 hours)
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Who says hash browns have to stay to the side? Bring these crispy potatoes to center stage with a reader-favorite breakfast casserole you can prepare in advance.
Total Time: 1 hour
Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet
Fewer dishes and an easier clean-up practically makes this recipe a win-win in our book.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Who says you have to leave the house for a pretty plate of pancakes? This restaurant-worthy blueberry pancake bake is sure to be your new Christmas morning classic.
Active Time: 30 minutes (make in advance and chill 8 hours)
Mini Hash Brown Frittatas
A bit-sized treat with a ton of flavor thanks to the crispy hash browns packed into these mini frittatas.
Total Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
Fresh berry breakfasts hit the spot every time, especially when they're as easy to make as these sheet pan pancakes.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Cranberry Eggnog Bread
Creamy eggnog drizzle is poured over a dreamy bread made with dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and orange zest.
Total Time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Bacon Cheddar Scones
These savory scones have a buttery flavor and texture that resemble buttermilk biscuits.
Total Time: 40 minutes
Everything Bagel Casserole
This is the creamiest, cheesiest, and most sausage-packed casserole we know.
Total Time: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Citrus Salad with Granola
This big-batch recipe is perfect for feeding crowds around the holidays. It beats store-bought granola any day.
Total Time: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Hummingbird Pancakes
This stack of pancakes brings Hummingbird Cake to breakfast.
Total Time: 1 hour
Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
These sweet and savory rolls are packed with caramelized sausage melted together with honey and brown sugar.
Total Time: 3 hours, 3 minutes; Active Time: 1 hour, 8 minutes
Chicks in a Blanket
This high-brow version of pigs in a blanket uses mini smoked chicken-and-apple sausage instead of pork links.
Total Time: 1 hour
Easy Orange Rolls
The quick secret to these sweet bread rolls? Refrigerated French bread dough, doctored up with cream cheese, sugar, and a sweet orange-juice glaze.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Caramel Cake Pancakes
Christmas and caramel go together like Santa and his reindeer. That's why we created these over-the-top pancakes drizzled with caramel syrup for the perfect Christmas morning brunch.
Total Time: 40 minutes
Cornbread Omelets
We replaced the eggs with a feather-light cornbread batter, because why not?
Total Time: 40 minutes
Cornmeal-and-Brown Sugar-Crusted Bacon
Upgrade plain bacon with a crispy coating of cornbread and brown sugar, minus the messy stovetop pan.
Total Time: 1 hour
Cheesy Grits Soufflé
Simple, buttery grits and corn made into a light, fluffy soufflé.
Total Time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas
This 30-minute recipe makes ideal individual servings, but that doesn't mean sharing (or seconds) aren't allowed.
Total Time: 30 minutes
Potato Tot Breakfast Casserole
This comfort food casserole is breakfast food deluxe. For heat-lovers, go with spicy sausage, or for something more family-friendly, a mild breakfast sausage.
Total Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
This savory breakfast dish comes together with crumbly smoked sausage, quick-cooking grits, and sharp cheddar cheese.
Total Time: 1 hour, 25 minutes.
Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls
Start your Christmas Day on a sweet note with these classic, homemade cinnamon rolls.
Total Time: 3 hours, 40 minutes; Active Time: 30 Minutes