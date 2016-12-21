Last-Minute, Mama-Approved Christmas Brunch Recipes

By Anna Aguillard Updated July 29, 2021
Credit: Iain Bagwell

Since its conception, Christmas brunch has been a meal full of rich and decadent dishes. So it's no surprise that Southerners make some of the best Christmas brunch dishes around. But with the hectic holiday rush, it can be hard to find time for all the make-ahead stratas, overnight French toasts, and breads that need to rise for hours. So we've combed through our holiday breakfast recipes for our favorite dishes that come together in less than an hour and a half, no overnight chilling required, so you can spend your Christmas Eve relaxing. Over-the-top pancakes, savory casseroles, and bite-size finger foods prove that quick doesn't have to mean boring. And the best part? These easy breakfast recipes just happen to be some of our best brunch recipes, too.

Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

Pancakes that don't require any flipping? Now you've got our attention. This bread pudding-like casserole with cinnamon streusel can be prepared the night before.

Active Time: 45 minutes (make ahead and chill for 8 hours)

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Pancakes packed with all the cinnamon roll flavor you could ever want, with none of the cinnamon roll mess.

Total Time: 35 minutes

Buttermilk Biscuits

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Buttermilk Biscuits

Every Southern brunch needs buttermilk biscuits. This versatile recipe comes together from only 5 ingredients, and can be doctored up for plenty of delicious variations.

Total Time: 40 minutes

Red Velvet Pancakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Red Velvet Pancakes

It couldn't possibly get more festive than these Red Velvet Pancakes coated in tangy cream cheese butter. Because on Christmas, you are expected to eat cake for breakfast.

Total Time: 50 minutes; Active Time: 35

Make-Ahead Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Make-Ahead Croissant Breakfast Casserole

This croissant casserole is the perfect way to put your leftover bread to work. Made with day-old mini croissants, caramelized onions, and a rich and cheesy egg custard, you can assemble this dish in the evening and store it, unbaked, in the refrigerator overnight.

Total Time: 1 hour, 40 minutes; Active Time: 40 minutes

Baked Oatmeal

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Baked Oatmeal

This baked oatmeal recipe really hits the spot and is full of healthy ingredients, like apples, pecans, and raisins.

Total Time: 1 hour

Country Ham Hash

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Country Ham Hash

Sleepy morning guests are sure to wake right up when the inviting aromas of this country ham recipe start wafting their way.

Total Time: 40 minutes

Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sausage-and-Cheese Grits Quiche

A crustless quiche filled with cheese grits and sausage is guaranteed to be a new family favorite this Christmas.

Active Time: 30 minutes (make ahead and chill for 8 hours)

Pecan Pancakes with Caramel Apple Topping

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Pecan Pancakes with Caramel Apple Topping

Instead of making individual pancakes, whip up this pan-baked pecan pancake. While it's baking, stir together the caramel apple topping.

Total Time: 1 hour

Gingerbread Pancakes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Gingerbread Pancakes

Grab a mixing bowl and start pouring out some pancakes. With this easy recipe, you can flip the script on your normal Christmas routine and serve a stack of fluffy gingerbread pancakes instead.

Total Time: 30 minutes

Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Biscuit Cinnamon Sweet Rolls

These made-from-scratch biscuits coated in cinnamon, butter, sugar, and a cream cheese glaze taste like you got them straight from the local bakery. While the rolls are baking, whip up the cream cheese glaze.

Total Time: 1 hour

Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches

Serve this Texas favorite alongside a cup of coffee and fruit salad for a simple yet satisfying breakfast.

Total Time: 3 hours; Active Time: 30 minutes

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

It isn't a proper Christmas brunch without a plate filled with bacon, and this sheet pan bacon recipe packs on the flavor.

Active Time: 15 minutes (make the night before and chill 8 hours)

Best-Ever Sticky Buns

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Sticky Buns

Spoil Christmas morning guests with this sticky and sweet pecan-topped treat.

Active Time: 30 minutes (make in advance and chill for 8 hours)

Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Who says hash browns have to stay to the side? Bring these crispy potatoes to center stage with a reader-favorite breakfast casserole you can prepare in advance.

Total Time: 1 hour

Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Skillet

Fewer dishes and an easier clean-up practically makes this recipe a win-win in our book.

Total Time: 45 minutes

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Who says you have to leave the house for a pretty plate of pancakes? This restaurant-worthy blueberry pancake bake is sure to be your new Christmas morning classic.

Active Time: 30 minutes (make in advance and chill 8 hours)

Mini Hash Brown Frittatas

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mini Hash Brown Frittatas

A bit-sized treat with a ton of flavor thanks to the crispy hash browns packed into these mini frittatas.

Total Time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup

Fresh berry breakfasts hit the spot every time, especially when they're as easy to make as these sheet pan pancakes.

Total Time: 45 minutes

Cranberry Eggnog Bread

Credit: Photo: Jen Causey

Recipe: Cranberry Eggnog Bread

Creamy eggnog drizzle is poured over a dreamy bread made with dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, and orange zest.

Total Time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Bacon Cheddar Scones

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Bacon Cheddar Scones

These savory scones have a buttery flavor and texture that resemble buttermilk biscuits.

Total Time: 40 minutes

Everything Bagel Casserole

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Margaret Dickey, Prop Stylist Prissy Lee

Recipe: Everything Bagel Casserole

This is the creamiest, cheesiest, and most sausage-packed casserole we know.

Total Time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Citrus Salad with Granola

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Citrus Salad with Granola

This big-batch recipe is perfect for feeding crowds around the holidays. It beats store-bought granola any day.

Total Time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Hummingbird Pancakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hummingbird Pancakes

This stack of pancakes brings Hummingbird Cake to breakfast.

Total Time: 1 hour

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

These sweet and savory rolls are packed with caramelized sausage melted together with honey and brown sugar.

Total Time: 3 hours, 3 minutes;  Active Time: 1 hour, 8 minutes

Chicks in a Blanket

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket

This high-brow version of pigs in a blanket uses mini smoked chicken-and-apple sausage instead of pork links.

Total Time: 1 hour

Easy Orange Rolls

Credit: John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Orange Rolls

The quick secret to these sweet bread rolls? Refrigerated French bread dough, doctored up with cream cheese, sugar, and a sweet orange-juice glaze.

Total Time: 45 minutes

Caramel Cake Pancakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Caramel Cake Pancakes

Christmas and caramel go together like Santa and his reindeer. That's why we created these over-the-top pancakes drizzled with caramel syrup for the perfect Christmas morning brunch.

Total Time: 40 minutes

Cornbread Omelets

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cornbread Omelets

We replaced the eggs with a feather-light cornbread batter, because why not?

Total Time: 40 minutes

Cornmeal-and-Brown Sugar-Crusted Bacon

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cornmeal-and-Brown Sugar-Crusted Bacon

Upgrade plain bacon with a crispy coating of cornbread and brown sugar, minus the messy stovetop pan.

Total Time: 1 hour

Cheesy Grits Soufflé

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Grits Soufflé

Simple, buttery grits and corn made into a light, fluffy soufflé.

Total Time: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas

This 30-minute recipe makes ideal individual servings, but that doesn't mean sharing (or seconds) aren't allowed.

Total Time: 30 minutes

Potato Tot Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Potato Tot Breakfast Casserole

This comfort food casserole is breakfast food deluxe. For heat-lovers, go with spicy sausage, or for something more family-friendly, a mild breakfast sausage.

Total Time: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

This savory breakfast dish comes together with crumbly smoked sausage, quick-cooking grits, and sharp cheddar cheese.

Total Time: 1 hour, 25 minutes.

Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls

Start your Christmas Day on a sweet note with these classic, homemade cinnamon rolls.

Total Time: 3 hours, 40 minutes; Active Time: 30 Minutes

By Anna Aguillard