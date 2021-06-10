Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
Who is ready for breakfast?
Recipe Summary
Wake up, sunshine. There's a reason why breakfast tacos are all the rage in Texas: They take all of the components of a classic breakfast and conveniently package them in hand-held tortillas. These Texas-style breakfast tacos are made to be enjoyed on-the-go.
Our Chorizo Breakfast Tacos are quick to make and will keep you fueled all morning long. In this recipe, we top a base of scrambled eggs and Mexican chorizo with avocado, queso fresco, and a traditional cilantro-onion relish. The onions marinate for about 15 minutes in lime juice, allowing just enough time for them to pickle slightly. If you can't find chorizo, you can always make chorizo-spiced ground pork. "Sprinkle salt, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, cumin, garlic powder, chile powder, and a splash of white vinegar over ground pork while searing," our Test Kitchen recommends.
This is a great dish to make for a group-the recipe makes enough filling for 8 tacos or 4 breakfast burritos. Whether you opt for flour or corn tortillas, quickly zapping them in a hot pan will really upgrade your taco experience. You can even heat your tortillas over an open flame to achieve that charred effect. No matter how you heat your tortillas, be sure to wrap them in a clean kitchen towel to keep them warm and pliable. Don't miss the hot sauce on the side-some of our breakfast time favorites are Cholula and Valentina.