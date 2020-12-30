Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs
A lightened up Caesar salad to add to your go-to recipe list
Recipe Summary
We firmly believe that healthy cooking shouldn’t have to compromise on flavor. Case in point? Our Chopped Kale Salad with Toasted Breadcrumbs. In this 15-minute recipe inspired by a classic Caesar salad, we swap watery romaine for nutrient-rich kale and put our own spin on the salad’s signature creamy dressing (our secret ingredient? Greek yogurt).
Our lightened-up Caesar salad is made with hearty greens, grated eggs, and toasted breadcrumbs so crunchy you won’t miss the croutons. Quick tip: Save prep time by chopping the kale in batches in a food processor. Although this salad comes together quickly, you’ll want to take a moment to thoroughly toss the kale with the dressing—massaging the dressing into the kale makes the greens easier to chew (not to mention more flavorful).
The grated hard-boiled eggs may seem unconventional, but they’re a great way to sneak some extra protein into this weeknight-friendly salad. Rather than anchovies, this dressing gets its hit of umami from Worcestershire sauce, which replicates the tangy Caesar taste without any fishiness. Don’t skimp on the Parmesan: It’s the salty element that really ties the whole salad together.
This weeknight wonder pairs perfectly with any Italian entrée, from Spaghetti Bolognese to Chicken Scallopini. Or you can go the healthy-but-hearty route and pair this salad with a lean main, like roasted chicken or blackened shrimp.