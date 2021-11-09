Chopped Chicken Livers on Toast
While it might sound scary, this is basically chicken salad made with livers.
Owner and culinary force behind FIG and The Ordinary restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, chef Mike Lata and his wife Jenni Ridall have devised the perfect Christmas eve dinner menu. From Lowcountry Fish Stew to Oven-Roasted Oysters with Mushrooms and Watercress, their smart, seasonal menu is designed with plenty of do-ahead components.
Don't be scared off by this dish's star ingredient: Chicken Livers. "We convert a lot of our guests on livers," Lata says. "It's one of those things people think they don't like...so we serve them at dinner parties, and everyone really enjoys them." This easy make-ahead dish is basically chicken salad made with livers. The dressing is well balanced with bite from the onion, acidity from the lemons, and sharp spice from the mustard; bacon and radish add a great crunch. The grated horseradish on top brings everything together, particularly complimenting the mustard. This dish is rustic and comforting, just what we crave around the holidays. We love to make it in cast iron, but a good quality nonstick pan, such as Le Creuset, will make very simple work of things.