Chopped Chicken Livers on Toast

Don't be scared off by this dish's star ingredient: Chicken Livers. "We convert a lot of our guests on livers," Lata says. "It's one of those things people think they don't like...so we serve them at dinner parties, and everyone really enjoys them." This easy make-ahead dish is basically chicken salad made with livers. The dressing is well balanced with bite from the onion, acidity from the lemons, and sharp spice from the mustard; bacon and radish add a great crunch. The grated horseradish on top brings everything together, particularly complimenting the mustard. This dish is rustic and comforting, just what we crave around the holidays. We love to make it in cast iron, but a good quality nonstick pan, such as Le Creuset, will make very simple work of things.