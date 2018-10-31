Nutty Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies
As if chocolate thumbprint cookies weren't already deliciously decadent enough, this recipe takes it even further with creamy peanut butter. For starters, we added the heavenly spread to the cookie dough, which brings out the rich chocolatey flavor. Next, we finished the thumbprints with a chocolate-peanut butter filling that makes everyone who tastes it absolutely swoon with delight. We start serving these indulgent cookies early in the fall, when potlucks, tailgates, and Halloween parties abound. Since the cookies taste something akin to a peanut butter cup, it's a fitting pick for the fall season. We don't stop there, though. Christmastime calls for all sorts of holiday treats, and these nutty chocolate thumbprints look pretty as a Normal Rockwell on the party spread. Don't be afraid to garnish with holiday-hued sprinkles or crushed candy pieces; it only makes these more festive for every affair. These show-stopping cookies are sure to wow the crowd.